ISL 2019-20: Chennaiyin FC v NorthEast United match prediction, preview and where to watch

Aaditya Narayan FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Preview Published Jan 16, 2020

Jan 16, 2020 IST SHARE

Chennaiyin have a poor record historically, against NorthEast

Chennaiyin FC host NorthEast United in a clash of two ISL strugglers on Thursday, at the Marina Arena. Chennaiyin are currently eighth, while NorthEast are a point behind, in ninth, although the Highlanders do have a game in hand.

NorthEast have gone more than two months without an ISL win this season, with their last win coming on November 6th - a 1-0 success over Hyderabad FC. That has seen Robert Jarni's side throw away a promising start to the season, to be in a position where a playoff spot now looks a distant dream.

Chennaiyin, meanwhile, have had mixed fortunes under new boss Owen Coyle, with the goal-scoring touch seeming to have returned, but they are still shipping goals at an alarming rate. Only Mumbai City and Hyderabad have conceded more goals than Chennaiyin this season.

Chennaiyin FC v NorthEast United: Match Information

Date: 16th January 2020

Kickoff: 7:30 pm IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

Chennaiyin FC v NorthEast United: Team News

For Chennaiyin, Lucian Goian has continued to put in sub-par performances, and while it a tough call for Coyle to relegate his captain to the bench, it might be a necessity, just to give Goian a break, if nothing else. Afghan Masih Saighani is capable of slotting in at centre-back.

On the other hand, NorthEast will surely be without their captain, Jose David Leudo. He picked up a red card in their last game against FC Goa, and is suspended. Asamoah Gyan is out for the season, and Andy Keogh has been signed, and could be in for a start straightaway.

Advertisement

Chennaiyin FC v NorthEast United: Probable Lineups

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Eli Sabia, Masih Saighani, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Andre Schembri, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nerijus Valskis

NorthEast United: Subhashish Roy Chowdhury, Reagan Singh, Kai Heerings, Mislav Komorski, Rakesh Pradhan, Lalengmawia, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Federico Gallego, Redeem Tlang, Martin Chaves, Andy Keogh

Chennaiyin FC v Hyderabad FC: ISL Form Guide

Chennaiyin FC: W-L-L-W-D-D

NorthEast United: L-D-L-L-D

Chennaiyin FC v NorthEast United Head-to-Head

NorthEast have a significant upper hand over Chennaiyin in their previous ten fixtures against each other, and even when they had their tough times in the first four ISL seasons, the Highlanders were always a tough nut to crack for the two-time champions.

This is the first clash between the two sides this season, with the reverse fixture in Guwahati having had to be rescheduled, owing to mass protests in Assam.

Chennaiyin FC wins: 2

NorthEast United wins: 6

Draws: 2

Chennaiyin FC v NorthEast United Prediction

Chennaiyin are back among the goals, and without Gyan, that is where NorthEast are struggling. We are going for the two-time ISL champions to win at home.

Prediction: Chennaiyin FC 2-1 NorthEast United