ISL 2019-20: Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa match prediction, preview, and where to watch

Dec 25, 2019

Can Chennaiyin FC stop FC Goa's winning run?

After collecting their first win in front of the home fans in the 2019-20 season of the ISL, Owen Coyle's Chennaiyin FC would love to continue reaping fruits of their labor when they host FC Goa at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Thursday. A win for the Marina Machans could see them closing the gap with the top four teams.

FC Goa are having a splendid form of late. They won their last three matches against Hyderabad FC, ATK, and Odisha FC, and are a difficult side to break.

After ending their association with John Gregory, Chennaiyin FC are yet to lose a game in their last two encounters. However, Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters - the clubs whom the former champions faced - were having injury issues of their own. The Gaurs, on the contrary, will offer little complacency to them.

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Match Information

Date: 26th December

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network, Hotstar, and Jio TV

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Team News

For Chennaiyin FC, their centre-back Eli Sabia will miss the match as he picked up a double yellow card in their previous match against Kerala Blasters. Afghanistan international Masih Saighani might slot in his place to partner Lucian Goian at the heart of the defense. Rafael Crivellaro left the contest limping but is expected to recover in time.

FC Goa doesn't have any suspension issues, but Jackichand Singh was stretchered off in the 20th minute of their game against Odisha FC. Seiminlen Doungel is likely to replace him in the right-wing.

Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Seriton Fernandes, and Nerijus Valskis have already been booked thrice in the present season of ISL. They should be cautious on the field as another yellow card could see them miss the next match.

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Probable Line-ups

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Edwin Vanspaul, Lucian Goian, Masih Saighani, Tondonba Singh, Germanpreet Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Andre Schembri, Nerijus Valskis

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Pena, Mandar Rao Dessai, Ahmed Jahouh, Lenny Rodrigues, Brandon Fernandes, Hugo Boumous, Seiminlen Doungel, Ferran Corominas

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa ISL Form Guide

Chennaiyin FC: W-D-D-W-L

FC Goa: W-W-W-D-L

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Head-to-Head

The two sides have met each other 14 times, including in the final of the 2015 ISL season, where Stiven Mendoza snatched the trophy from the jaws of defeat in injury time for Chennaiyin FC.

FC Goa steamrolled past the new-look outfit 3-0 in the previous meeting between the two sides earlier in the season.

FC Goa steamrolled past the new-look outfit 3-0 in the previous meeting between the two sides earlier in the season. Ferran Corominas, Seiminlen Doungel, and Carlos Pena were the ones who found the back of the net.

Chennaiyin FC wins: 6

FC Goa wins: 7

Draw: 1

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Prediction

Chennaiyin FC stabilized their defense after the arrival of Coyle, but with Sabia missing the game, they might lose their shape, and a free-flowing team like FC Goa could punish them.

FC Goa's susceptibility lies in the wider areas of the pitch and the pace of Lallianzuala Chhangte can trouble the visitors a little. But overall, there is little to offer hope for Chennaiyin FC.

Prediction: Chennaiyin FC 1-3 FC Goa