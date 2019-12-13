ISL 2019-20: FC Goa v ATK match prediction, preview and where to watch

Aaditya Narayan FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Preview 13 Dec 2019, 19:14 IST SHARE

ATK currently sit atop the ISL Table

FC Goa host ATK in a crunch top-of-the-table ISL clash at Fatorda on Saturday, with the Gaurs having the opportunity to leapfrog their opponents and go temporarily top of the ISL table with a win, until Bengaluru FC play on Sunday.

Both sides come into this game with away wins in their last game. Manvir Singh's goal gave Goa a 1-0 win in Hyderabad, while Roy Krishna powered ATK to a 3-0 win against NorthEast United in Guwahati.

ATK are currently top of the table, with 14 points from seven games, two points ahead of Goa, who are third, with defending champions Bengaluru FC sandwiched between these two, as we near the halfway mark of the ISL season.

FC Goa v ATK: Match information

Date: 14th December 2019

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa

FC Goa v ATK: Team news

Goa finally have no suspensions to contend with, after Mourtada Fall served his ban against Hyderabad FC. They are still sweating over Coro's fitness, who has missed their last three games with an injury concern, but Manvir Singh has got some crucial goals this season, and with the ammunition behind the striker all available for selection, Goa will not be concerned about rushing Coro back too early.

Salam Ranjan Singh is expected to drop out the ATK XI, with Anas Edathodika likely to take his spot on the left side of a back three. Irish midfielder Carl McHugh is injured, and is likely to be out of action for a couple of months.

Advertisement

NorthEast United v ATK: Probable lineups

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Pena, Mandar Rao Desai, Ahmed Jahouh, Lenny Rodrigues, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Manvir Singh, Hugo Boumous

ATK: Arindam Bhattacharya, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Agus Garcia, Anas Edathodika, Michael Soosairaj, Javi Hernandez, Sehnaj Singh, Edu Garcia, Roy Krishna, David Williams

NorthEast United v ATK: ISL form guide

FC Goa: W-D-L-W-D

ATK: W-D-D-W-W

FC Goa v ATK head-to-head

The two sides have faced each other 12 times, with ATK holding a slight upper hand, with three wins against the Gaurs, compared to only two losses.

Last season, the two teams played out a goalless draw at Kolkata, before Goa handed ATK a 3-0 thrashing in the reverse fixture at Fatorda.

FC Goa wins - 2

ATK wins - 3

Draws - 7

FC Goa v ATK prediction

In a battle of equals at Fatorda, it could well be a moment of inspiration that splits the two sides, but there is not likely to be too much difference between the two teams.

Prediction: FC Goa 1-1 ATK