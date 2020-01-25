ISL 2019-20: FC Goa v Kerala Blasters match prediction, preview and where to watch

Brandon Fernandes is available after serving his suspension

FC Goa host the Kerala Blasters in the ISL at Fatorda on Saturday, with the hosts looking to go two points clear of champions Bengaluru FC at the top of the ISL table.

Kerala had a good head of steam built with two successive wins, but their 3-2 loss to Jamshedpur FC in their last game has dealt a massive blow to their top-four ambitions, and they come into this game, having never beaten Goa under Sergio Lobera, with the Spaniard having four wins and a draw in his five previous games against Kerala.

Lobera's side, though, do need to bounce back, after having lost to ATK in their last game, with what was a below-par performance, by their lofty standards.

FC Goa v Kerala Blasters: Match Information

Date: 25th January 2019

Kickoff: 7:30 pm IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa

FC Goa v Kerala Blasters: Team News

For Goa, Brandon Fernandes is back from suspension, and that is absolutely massive for Lobera. Len Doungel and Manvir Singh don't really manage to provide for Goa, what Brandon does, and the side will be delighted to have him back.

Goa have scored 12 of their 25 goals from set-pieces, and a major chunk of them have come from Brandon delivering the ball into the box, so that is a massive threat for Kerala.

The visitors are likely to field a similar line-up to the one against Jamshedpur, but will be without Abdul Hakku who was sent off in that game. Raju Gaikwad is likely to take his place at the back, while Sahal Abdul Samad could drop to the bench again, with Seityasen Singh possibly coming back into the side.

FC Goa v Kerala Blasters: Probable Lineups

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Pena, Mandar Rao Desai, Ahmed Jahouh, Lenny Rodrigues, Jackichand Singh, Hugo Boumous, Len Doungal, Ferran Corominas

Kerala Blasters: TP Rehenesh, Mohamad Rakip, Raju Gaikwad, Vlatko Drobarov, Jessel Carneiro, Mario Arques, Mouhamadou Gning, Halicharan Narzary, Seityasen Singh, Messi Bouli, Bartholomew Ogbeche

FC Goa v Kerala Blasters: ISL Form Guide

FC Goa: L-W-L-W-W

Kerala Blasters: L-W-W-D-L

FC Goa v Kerala Blasters Head-to-Head

Goa have won seven of the 11 fixtures between the two sides in the ISL, and Lobera is unbeaten against Kerala.

But Lobera's winning streak against Kerala was brought to a halt in the reverse fixture in Kochi earlier this season, when Lenny Rodrigues's late goal brought Goa back, and saved their blushes in a 2-2 draw.

FC Goa wins: 7

Kerala Blasters wins: 3

Draws: 1

FC Goa v Kerala Blasters Prediction

Goa are a different monster at Fatorda, and Coro himself is a different player when he is playing in home comforts. The ISL's all-time top-scorer has scored six of his eight goals this season at home, and with Brandon back in the side, everything points to a tough night for Kerala.

Prediction: FC Goa 3-1 Kerala Blasters