ISL 2019-20: FC Goa v Mumbai City FC match prediction, preview and where to watch

Mumbai City FC can leap one step closer to qualification with a win over FC Goa

Mumbai City FC travel to Fatorda to face FC Goa, as they look to firm their grip on the fourth spot for qualification to the ISL playoffs. Mumbai are currently four points ahead of Chennaiyin FC, who have a game in hand, and a win for Jorge Costa's side against Goa would mean that Chennaiyin would have to win all three of their remaining games - away games against ATK, Mumbai themselves, and NorthEast United.

Goa have already qualified, but they have a loftier ambition with that guaranteed AFC Champions League spot for the league toppers, and a win here would put immense pressure on ATK to deliver.

FC Goa v Mumbai City FC: Match information

Date: 12th February 2020

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa

FC Goa v Mumbai City FC: Team news

Goa have no suspensions or injuries, and a first XI in fine working order, so they will see no need to make any changes.

Mumbai will welcome Modou Sougou back from suspension. With Amine Chermiti suspended following his four yellow cards, it is expected that Sougou will start through the middle for Mumbai, with Raynier Fernandes keeping his place on the right flank.

FC Goa v Mumbai City FC: Probable lineups

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Pena, Mandar Rao Desai, Ahmed Jahouh, Lenny Rodrigues, Jackichand Singh, Hugo Boumous, Brandon Fernandes, Ferran Corominas

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Sarthak Golui, Prathik Chaudhari, Mato Grgic, Subhasish Bose, Sourav Das, Rowllin Borges, Mohamed Larbi, Diego Carlos, Raynier Fernandes, Amine Chermiti

FC Goa v Mumbai City FC: ISL form guide

FC Goa: W-W-W-W-L

Mumbai City FC: W-W-D-W-L

FC Goa v Mumbai City FC head-to-head

The two sides have faced each other 11 times before, with the Gaurs holding a slight edge over the Islanders. Goa have won six games against Mumbai, and in the last couple of seasons, have managed some huge wins over Jorge Costa's side.

The reverse fixture at the Mumbai Football Arena ended 4-2 in Goa's favour.

FC Goa wins: 6

Mumbai City FC wins: 4

Draws: 1

FC Goa v Mumbai City FC prediction

Goa didn't feel the loss of Sergio Lobera against bottom side Hyderabad FC in their last game, and they are such a well-oiled unit that it would be a surprise if they did.

Mumbai, on the other hand, possess a superb away record and have upset the applecart a few times already this season. This promises to be a close game, but we're going for Goa to nick it by the odd goal in three.

Prediction: FC Goa 2-1 Mumbai City FC