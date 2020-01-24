ISL 2019-20, FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters: 10 things to know about the game

FC Goa players in training before their face-off against Kerala Blasters FC

Panaji, 24 Jan 2020: FC Goa face off against Kerala Blasters FC in their next Hero Indian Super League (ISL) game at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, and have their priorities set out in stone.

The Gaurs simply have to win this game in order to boost their chances of finishing top of the pile in the ISL this season, and home games such as this one could hold the key as the campaign nears its end.

FC Goa need to get back to winning ways after losing their previous ISL match against ATK away from home, while Kerala Blasters are also keen to bounce back after a defeat against Jamshedpur FC.

With the battle lines drawn, here are 10 interesting facts you should know ahead of the clash:

7 - FC Goa are the dominant team in this tie by a long way, winning 7 of the 11 matches that the two ISL sides have played against each other. Kerala Blasters have just three wins and history suggests they could find it tough at the Fatorda once more.

10 - Goals are the name of the game when it comes to FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters encounters. The last ten matches between the teams have seen more than 2.5 goals scored, suggesting that another high scoring game could be on the cards on Saturday.

5 - Another stat in favour of the Gaurs heading into this match is that they are unbeaten against Kerala in their last five games against the South Indian outfit. Kerala’s last win over their upcoming opponents came back in November 2016 when Goa were beaten 2-1.

2 - Kerala may be scoring goals, but they keep conceding too. The Blasters are bottom of the pile when it comes to keeping clean sheets, with just two to their name this season in the ISL. FC Goa are better off in comparison, with four shutouts this term.

0 - All the signs point to goals in this fixture. There have simply been no goalless draws between these two teams out of the 11 times that they have faced off against each other in the ISL.

8 - Great goal scoring or some poor defending? FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters in the ISL has seen both teams scoring in eight of the last nine games played against each other. The only exception in this regard was the 3-0 win for the Men in Orange in February last year.

25 - FC Goa play some delightful football at times, and the numbers seem to believe that it leads to goals. The Gaurs have scored 25 goals this season in the ISL - more than any other team in the league. In comparison, Kerala have scored 18 goals this campaign.

118 - Ahmed Jahouh might well be the danger man in midfield for FC Goa, and he certainly knows how to win the ball back. The Moroccan has more tackles than any other player this season in the ISL with 118 to his name.

8 - Rather unsurprisingly, the leading goal scorer between these two sides this season is Ferran Corominas. Coro has 8 goals to his name and is one behind the leading goal scorers in the ISL this season in Sunil Chhetri and Aridane Santana. In comparison, Kerala’s top scorer is Bartholomew Ogbeche with 7 strikes to his name.

0 - Kerala Blasters boss Eelco Schattorie has some personal glory to gain out of a win against FC Goa. The Dutchman has never beaten Gaurs’ boss Sergio Lobera in the three times the duo have faced off against each other. Lobera has one victory to his name over his managerial adversary, while two games have been drawn.