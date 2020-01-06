'Gianni Zuiverloon is one of the best in the league', says Kerala Blasters defender Vlatkor Drobarov | ISL 2019-20

Vlatkor Drobarov

Kerala Blasters registered an astonishing 5-1 victory over Hyderabad FC to break their nine-match win-less streak in the 2019/20 edition of the ISL. Though Hyderabad scored the first goal of the game through Bobo, the Blasters replied with three goals in the first half. After the restart, Seityasen Singh and Bartholomew Ogbeche found the back of the net to increase the tally to five.

Vlatkor Drobarov scored the vital second goal for Kerala, to give the hosts the lead in the 39th minute. The center-back connected with Seityasen's low-cross to beat Laxmikant Kattimani. After the game, Drobarov told Sportskeeda about how happy he was with the result.

I am so happy because we won. This is my first goal in the ISL. It is an unbelievable feeling. The most important thing is that we won. This is a step up so we will see for the next game. We think now only about the ATK game. Let's see what will happen.

Blasters head coach Eelco Schattorie had two foreign center-backs on the field, as Gianni Zuiverloon started his first game after a long injury. The duo impressed on their first game together, keeping Marcelinho and Bobo quiet for a major part of the game.

Gianni (Zuiverloon) is an amazing player. I can say he is one of the best in the league. Before this, he had a big career. For me it is a big experience to play with him. He helped me a lot. I am very happy he has come back.

The Kochi-based outfit put up an impressive shift at the back between Zuiverloon, Drobarov and Moustapha Gning. Whenever Zuiverloon was on the move forward, Gning dropped down to cover the heart of the defence. Speaking on the understanding, the 27-year old said,

It was also good because we train these. Gianni likes to go forward also. We understand each other because we are almost two months here. This is the mentality of a big team. I had said previously we are a big team with a big mentality. We are a big family. We came back fast in the first half.

The Macedonian defender still expressed his disappointment on not being able to maintain a clean sheet. Drobarov highlighted the trust the players displayed in the side to bag their second victory of the season. He quipped,

I’m unhappy that they scored a goal but we trusted each other so this is unbelievable for our team.