ISL 2019-20: Hyderabad FC v Chennaiyin FC match prediction, preview and where to watch

Aaditya Narayan FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Preview Published Jan 08, 2020

Nerijus Valskis is Chennaiyin's top-scorer this season

Hyderabad FC host Chennaiyin FC in a clash of the bottom two teams in the ISL on Friday. Phil Brown's Hyderabad are now on a run of eight games without a victory in the ISL, and are almost out of contention, mathematically, for a playoff spot.

Chennaiyin haven't fared much better, either. The two-time former champions of the ISL had a few decent results to kick off their story under new manager Owen Coyle, but they have been well-beaten in their last two games, by FC Goa and Odisha FC.

Both Coyle and Brown have big problems to solve in their respective defensive lines. Hyderabad have conceded the most goals this season, 26, while Chennaiyin have conceded the third most goals, 18.

Hyderabad FC v Chennaiyin FC: Match Information

Date: 10th January 2020

Kickoff: 7:30 pm IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Gachibowli, Hyderabad

Hyderabad FC v Chennaiyin FC: Team News

Hyderabad's new signing Ajay Chhetri, who has joined them on loan from Bengaluru FC, could feature straightaway, with Adil Khan likely to slot in alongside Matthew Kilgallon at the heart of the defence.

Laxmikant Kattimani started the last game in goal for Hyderabad, but he had a forgettable outing, and it is likely that Kamaljit Singh will return to take his place between the sticks.

For Chennaiyin, Lucian Goian has had a sub-par season, and it might be time for Coyle to take the hard call of relegating his captain to the bench. Afghan Masih Saighani is capable of slotting in at centre-back, and Goian looks like he needs a break as well.

There could also be a start for Dragos Firtulescu ahead of Andre Schembri.

Hyderabad FC v Chennaiyin FC: Probable Lineups

Hyderabad FC: Kamaljit Singh, Asish Rai, Matthew Kilgallon, Adil Khan, Sahil Panwar, Ajay Chhetri, Marko Stankovic, Nestor Gordillo, Nikhil Poojary, Marcelinho, Bobo.

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith, Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Masih Saighani, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Dragos Firtulescu, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nerijus Valskis.

Hyderabad FC v Chennaiyin FC: ISL Form Guide

Hyderabad FC: L-L-D-L-L

Chennaiyin FC: L-L-W-D-D

Hyderabad FC v Chennaiyin FC Head-to-Head

In the first meeting between the two sides earlier this season, Chennaiyin ran out 2-1 winners in a crazy game that saw all three goals being scored in second-half stoppage time.

Andre Schembri opened the scoring for Chennaiyin, only for Matthew Kilgallon to equalise immediately. But Nerijus Valskis was on hand to score the winner that gave Chennaiyin their first win of the season.

Hyderabad FC wins: 0

Chennaiyin FC wins: 1

Draws: 0

Hyderabad FC v Chennaiyin FC Prediction

With Valskis's goal threat, Chennaiyin will fancy themselves to beat a Hyderabad side bereft of confidence, and one that continues to leak goals at an alarming rate.

It is pretty much the same at the other end of the pitch, with Bobo squaring off against a Chennaiyin side that has not defended well, at all. We could well be set for a high-scoring encounter in Hyderabad on Friday.

Prediction: Hyderabad FC 2-3 Chennaiyin FC