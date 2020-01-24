ISL 2019-20: Hyderabad FC v Mumbai City FC match prediction, preview and where to watch

Jorge Costa's side were impressive in their last game against Bengaluru FC

Hyderabad FC host Mumbai City FC in an ISL clash on Friday, as the hosts look to regain some lost pride, which has been hurt in a run that has seen them pick up just five points from the 13 games they have played so far.

Hyderabad are rock bottom, with just a win and two draws from 13 games, including losses in all their last four games.

Mumbai, on the other hand, snapped a two-game losing run with an impressive 2-0 dismantling of Bengaluru FC at home last week.

Modou Sougou is back in the goals, and Amine Chermiti has kept plugging away, but Mumbai's strength is at the back, and if they score first, they become almost impossible to break down.

Hyderabad FC v Mumbai City FC: Match Information

Date: 24th January 2020

Kickoff: 7:30 pm IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Gachibowli, Hyderabad

Hyderabad FC v Mumbai City FC: Team News

Hyderabad have nothing to lose, so they might as well go all out, and allow their attacking players the freedom to express themselves. Bobo has done well to be among the goals, and the likes of Marcelinho and Nestor Gordillo have shown sparks of brilliance, but the real problem for Hyderabad has been at the back, with the side having conceded 31 goals in 13 games so far.

For Mumbai, there are unlikely to be any changes. Sourav Das has been quietly impressive in his debut ISL season, and Rowllin Borges had a superb game alongside him in midfield against Bengaluru.

Sougou and Chermiti are the big goal-scoring threats, but they have got goals from all positions, with even the likes of Subhasish Bose and Sarthak Golui contributing in that aspect.

Hyderabad FC v Mumbai City FC: Probable Lineups

Hyderabad FC: Kamaljit Singh, Asish Rai, Matthew Kilgallon, Gurtej Singh, Sahil Panwar, Adil Khan, Rohit Kumar, Nestor Gordillo, Nikhil Poojary, Marcelinho, Bobo

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Sarthak Golui, Prathik Chaudhari, Mato Grgic, Subhasish Bose, Sourav Das, Rowllin Borges, Mohamed Larbi, Diego Carlos, Modou Sougou, Amine Chermiti

Hyderabad FC v Mumbai City FC: ISL Form Guide

Mumbai City FC: W-L-L-W-W

Hyderabad FC: L-L-L-L-D

Hyderabad FC v Mumbai City FC Head-to-Head

In the reverse fixture earlier this season, which was the first game between the two sides, Mumbai prevailed 2-1, thanks to a brace from Sougou.

Those two goals were Sougou's first strikes of the season, and having netted against Bengaluru last week, benefitting from a Gurpreet Singh Sandhu howler, Sougou's confidence must be high.

Hyderabad FC wins: 0

Mumbai City FC wins: 1

Draws: 0

Hyderabad FC v Mumbai City FC Prediction

It is going to be an uphill battle for Hyderabad again, and Mumbai will have the confidence of being the first-ever side to do the ISL double against Bengaluru.

If this isn't a comfortable away win, it would be a massive shock to the system.

Prediction: Hyderabad FC 0-3 Mumbai City FC