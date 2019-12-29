ISL 2019/20: Kerala Blasters head coach Eelco Schattorie says he knows exactly what the problem is

Eelco Schattorie

Kerala Blasters extended their winless streak in the ISL to nine matches as they played out a 1-1 draw against NorthEast United at Kochi.

Blasters, as always, started out the better of the two sides and secured the lead through Bartholomew Ogbeche’s penalty in the first half. However, five minutes into the second half, the visitors were gifted a penalty in what many would call yet another refereeing blunder. Asamoah Gyan converted from the spot to rescue a point for the Highlanders.

Kerala Blasters head coach Eelco Schattorie must have had a sense of relief before the game as most of his injured personnel were back in the squad. However, the game ended with Raju Gaikwad injured and Rahul KP showing signs of another blow. The gaffer expressed his concern on the same, saying,

The biggest issue is that I have to start puzzling again for the next game. Rajo came in half way in the pre-season because we lost Sandesh. Fitness wise it is very difficult to catch up if we don’t have a pre-season. Mario(Arques) also got his quadriceps (injured) again. I hope it is okay. He took a bit care during the last part of the game.

Despite putting up a better show in building attacks, Schattorie’s side fluffed their lines in the final third. The wingers attacked from both the flanks but often found the final delivery wanting - a fact he himself acknowledged.

I think we have a huge problem on the wings. All the wingers in my opinion are under-performing. Thats why I again took a bit of a risk because I had no option to make KP Rahul start. But I think we lost him also again. We are the team with the most crosses. That means we have an attacking style. The end product is not there. But I don’t blame anybody.

He made a vital substitution in the first half, replacing Sahal Abdul Samad with Raphael Messi Bouli. When asked about that move, the Dutchman said,

I don’t want to say anything on Sahal because I think he is a fantastic player. But this boy is in a situation where too many people put him too high. I’m the perfect person to bring him where he can be. But it takes time. I have nothing against Sahal. I think he is a fantastic player. Let me work with him as good as I can to get him where he can reach. Give this boy time and I emphasise I have nothing against him. I am very happy to have him.

Blasters have parted ways with numerous managers midway through the season. The team is second from bottom on the points table with only eight points from ten games. Schattorie, however, feels he is doing his best and the club is not in a position to look for a replacement at the top.

I hundred percent do my best. On a few levels this team improved and there are few things I don’t control. If the club or people think I need to be changed that is their decision. I know exactly what the problem is and what to do about it. But thats a matter of time. I don’t think the club is in that position but in football you never know.