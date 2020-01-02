ISL 2019-20: Mumbai City FC v ATK match prediction, preview and where to watch

Without Paulo Machado in midfield, Jorge Costa has his task cut out against ATK

Mumbai City FC host ATK in the ISL on Saturday, with both sides looking to catch FC Goa at the top of the table. Mumbai's recent resurgence has seen them waltz up the table, to be level with Bengaluru FC in the third spot. ATK, meanwhile, are three points behind leaders FC Goa, with Antonio Habas's men beating Bengaluru in their last game.

Mumbai have won their last three games on the bounce, while ATK snapped a run of indifference with a big win over Bengaluru at the Salt Lake Stadium on Christmas Day.

With Modou Sougou breaking his scoring duck for the season in his last game, Jorge Costa will now be pleased to have a few options, despite the injury to Paulo Machado. ATK, meanwhile, are also in injury trouble, with Agus Garcia ruled out for the season.

Mumbai City FC v ATK: Match Information

Date: 4th January, 2020

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: Mumbai Football Arena

Mumbai City FC v ATK: Team News

For Mumbai, Paulo Machado is out for the season, and Rowllin Borges is also expected to miss this game. There could be a return to the starting XI for Amine Chermiti though, after the Tunisian started the last game against Hyderabad FC from the bench.

ATK have Agus ruled out, and have already replaced him with Victor Mongil. This was after Mandi Sosa had also come into the squad, signed from the Wellington Phoenix, as a replacement for Carl McHugh. ATK, though, are heavily reliant on the brilliant duo of David Williams and Roy Krishna, and the former Wellington team-mates have taken the ISL by storm with their goals this season.

Mumbai City FC v ATK: Probable Lineups

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Sarthak Golui, Pratik Chaudhari, Mato Grgic, Subhasish Bose, Raynier Fernandes, Souvik Das, Mohamed Larbi, Diego Carlos, Modou Sougou, Amine Chermiti

ATK: Arindam Bhattacharya, Pritam Kotal, Sumit Rathi, Salam Ranjan Singh, Prabir Das, Michael Soosairaj, Mandi Sosa, Javi Hernandez, Edu Garcia, David Williams, Roy Krishna

Mumbai City FC v ATK: ISL Form Guide

Mumbai City FC: W-W-W-D-D

ATK: W-D-L-W-D

Mumbai City FC v ATK Head-to-Head

Mumbai have a slight advantage in the head-to-head between the two sides in the 13 previous meetings, with the Islanders having won five of those game.

In the reverse fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium earlier this season, the two sides drew 2-2, after Roy Krishna's 96th-minute equalizer cancelled out what Serge Kevyn thought was a 93rd-minute winner for Mumbai.

Mumbai City FC wins: 5

ATK wins: 4

Draws: 4

Mumbai City FC v ATK Prediction

With Mumbai's attackers in outstanding form, and Agus's injury throwing a spanner in ATK's rearguard, Costa's men will fancy their chances. However, with Williams and Krishna in outstanding form, it is difficult to see ATK not being on the front foot too. A draw seems like the most possible outcome at this stage.

Prediction: Mumbai City FC 2-2 ATK