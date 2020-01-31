ISL 2019-20: Mumbai City FC v NorthEast United match prediction, preview and where to watch

Jorge Costa's Mumbai City will make it back into the top 4 with a win

Mumbai City FC host NorthEast United in the ISL on Friday, with the Islanders needing a win to climb back into the top four, after Odisha FC's loss to FC Goa on Wednesday.

Mumbai come into this game on the back of a disappointing 1-1 draw against Hyderabad FC, when a late Marko Stankovic penalty denied Jorge Costa's side of full points, and made them settle for a share of the spoils.

NorthEast hearts were also broken at the death in their last game, with Balwant Singh's stoppage-time winner condemning them to their third loss in succession, as they went down 1-0 to ATK.

Mumbai City FC v NorthEast United: Match information

Date: 31st January 2020

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: Mumbai Football Arena

Mumbai City FC v NorthEast United: Team news

Mumbai are not expected to make too many changes, if any. Jorge Costa likes a settled line-up, and the only change will be if Modou Sougou is fit enough to make the starting XI, in which case he will replace Serge Kevyn.

For NorthEast, not much has gone right in the absence of Asamoah Gyan, and they are once again likely to feel the brunt of not having enough attacking ammunition. Andy Keogh and Simon Lundevall are still only just settling into a new team, a new system and a new country, so the likes of Redeem Tlang and Martin Chaves really need to step up and score goals from Robert Jarni's side.

Mumbai City FC v NorthEast United: Probable lineups

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Sarthak Golui, Prathik Chaudhari, Mato Grgic, Subhasish Bose, Sourav Das, Rowllin Borges, Mohamed Larbi, Diego Carlos, Modou Sougou, Amine Chermiti

NorthEast United: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, Reagan Singh, Kai Heerings, Mislav Komorski, Rakesh Pradhan, Jose David Leudo, Lalengmawia, Simon Lundevall, Redeem Tlang, Martin Chaves, Andy Keogh

Mumbai City FC v NorthEast United: ISL form guide

Mumbai City FC: D-W-L-L-W

NorthEast United: L-L-L-D-L

Mumbai City FC v NorthEast United head-to-head

The two sides have faced each other 11 times, with Mumbai holding a clear upper hand, with six wins against the Highlanders.

The reverse fixture in Guwahati saw the two sides play out an entertaining 2-2 draw, where all four goals came in the first half. Chermiti scored a brace for Mumbai, while NorthEast's goals came from Panagiotis Triadis and Asamoah Gyan, neither of whom are with the club right now.

Mumbai City FC - 6

NorthEast United wins - 3

Draws - 2

Mumbai City FC v NorthEast United prediction

NorthEast look bereft of ideas, and there really is no telling where they can buy a goal from. Mumbai, on the other hand, will look to bounce back after a poor showing in Hyderabad, and Sougou's return should galvanise them to a win.

Prediction: Mumbai City FC 2-0 NorthEast United