ISL 2019-20: NorthEast United 0-3 ATK | 3 reasons why ATK got the better of NorthEast United

Alby Issac Vettoor FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 07 Dec 2019, 22:22 IST SHARE

Roy Krishna. (Image courtesy: ISL)

ATK clinched three vital points in the Indian Super League as they defeated NorthEast United after a clinical team outing at the Indira Gandhi stadium in Guwahati.

NorthEast United started positively and came close to goal through Asamoah Gyan in the seventh minute of the game. However, the striker's injury shattered Robert Jarni's plans as the hosts were left without a clinical striker on the field. ATK made use of this to grow into the game and sealed the game with two goals in the first 45 minutes.

David Williams opened the scoring in the 11th minute through a calm and composed header into Subhasish Roy's post. Roy Krishna got on the scoresheet in the 35th minute as Williams turned the feeder this time.

Though Jarni's men showed glimpses of a comeback in the latter half, they failed to get anything past Arindam Bhattacharya. Krishna added glory to the victory through an easy finish into the NEUFC net, just before the final whistle.

Antonio Lopez Habas' side outperformed their opponents throughout the game and were fairly rewarded the three points. With the fourth victory of the season, ATK are now at the top of the table, a point above Bengaluru FC.

#3 Asamoah Gyan's forced substitution

Asamoah Gyan. (Image courtesy: ISL)

NorthEast United faced a major blow early on in the game when they were forced to replace target-man Asamoah Gyan due to an injury. The Ghanian was injured while attempting to take a shot after trapping a long-ball in the eighth minute.

The Highlanders then faced constant troubles in attack as the replacement, Maximiliano Barreiro, couldn't fill in the void left by the 34-year old. The team, as a whole, was devoid of ideas and had no end products to their build-ups. The crosses from the flanks and overhead passes meant for Gyan found no result when tried out with Barreiro.

Whenever the hosts tried breaking in, the ATK defenders dominated them with ease. The understanding and class which they had showcased previously was missing against ATK. In the second half, NorthEast were forced to try their luck at goal from distance as they found no way to get past the defenders. Even when they did, the finishing touch was left wanting by the red shirts.

The visuals at Guwahati was a clear depiction of Robert Jarni's over-dependence on Asamoah Gyan.

1 / 3 NEXT