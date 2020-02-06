ISL 2019-20: NorthEast United v Kerala Blasters match prediction, preview and where to watch

Eelco Schattorie returns to Guwahati to face his former club

Guwahati will get ready to welcome back a former favourite, as Eelco Schattorie takes his Kerala Blasters side to Assam to face NorthEast United in a clash of two teams in woeful ISL form, and both pretty much certain to miss out on the playoffs.

NorthEast have lost four on the bounce, while Kerala have lost their last three games, so you would think something has to give in this one, but neither Robert Jarni nor Schattorie seem to be able to find a combination that could deliver their side.

Kerala were given a home spanking in their last game, as Chennaiyin FC ran amok to win 6-3, as the Blasters were awful defensively, with schoolboy errors in the defence not helping at all.

NorthEast, meanwhile, can't buy a goal from anywhere, they have no wins since November, and that has led to discontent among the fans as well, with the Highlander Brigade set to boycott the game in Guwahati.

NorthEast United v Kerala Blasters: Match Information

Date: 7th February 2019

Kickoff: 7:30 pm IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

NorthEast United v Kerala Blasters: Team News

How does Jarni somehow get his side scoring goals? Federico Gallego's comeback from injury has been expectedly slow, with the Uruguayan not able to get to the heights of last season's form. New signings Andy Keogh and Simon Lundevall have not exactly hit the ground running either.

Advertisement

Reagan Singh is suspended after the red card he picked up in NorthEast's last game - a 1-0 loss to Mumbai City FC. Nim Dorjee Tamang is expected to take his place at right-back.

For the Blasters, the defence is a massive concern, with TP Rehenesh's errors not helping them either. There could be a switch in midfield, with Sahal Abdul Samad possibly getting a look-in, in what has been a disappointing season for the metronomic midfielder.

NorthEast United v Kerala Blasters: Probable Lineups

NorthEast United: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Kai Heerings, Mislav Komorski, Rakesh Pradhan, Jose David Leudo, Lalengmawia, Simon Lundevall, Redeem Tlang, Martin Chaves, Andy Keogh

Kerala Blasters: TP Rehenesh, Mohammad Rakip, Gianni Zuiverloon, Vlatko Drobarov, Jessel Carneiro, Jeakson Singh, Sergio Cidoncha, Halicharan Narzary, Sahal Abdul Samad, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Messi Bouli

NorthEast United v Kerala Blasters: ISL Form Guide

NorthEast United: L-L-L-L-D

Kerala Blasters: L-L-L-W-W

NorthEast United v Kerala Blasters Head-to-Head

In 11 previous meetings between the two sides, Kerala hold the upper hand with five wins against the Highlanders.

In the reverse fixture in Kochi, the two sides drew 1-1, in Schattorie's first game against his old team.

NorthEast United wins: 3

Kerala Blasters wins: 5

Draws: 3

NorthEast United v Kerala Blasters Prediction

Kerala are scoring goals, even if they are losing games. NorthEast have largely drawn blanks recently, and haven't been able to stop leaking goals. The Blasters enter this game as clear favourites, but with both sides being so consistently inconsistent, it is hard to predict this one.

Prediction: NorthEast United 1-3 Kerala Blasters