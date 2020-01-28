ISL 2019-20: Odisha FC v FC Goa match prediction, preview and where to watch

Hugo Boumous has been in sensational form for FC Goa

Odisha FC host FC Goa in the ISL on Wednesday, with the hosts dealt a massive blow before kickoff with the news that their top-scorer Aridane Santana has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

That is a massive spanner in Josep Gombau's plans which have revolved around Aridane and his aerial ability, and strength in the box.

Sergio Lobera and FC Goa, though, have a job of their own to do at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. With Goa playing first this game-week, before ATK and Bengaluru FC, it gives the Gaurs the chance to pile the pressure on their two challengers as the race to finish in top spot in the ISL standings looks set to go down to the wire.

Odisha had a four-game winning run snapped in their last game, when they lost 3-0 to Bengaluru FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, while Goa dug deep after being pegged back, to sneak a 3-2 win over the Kerala Blasters at Fatorda.

Odisha FC v FC Goa: Match Information

Date: 29th January 2019

Kickoff: 7:30 pm IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

Odisha FC v FC Goa: Team News

Shubham Sarangi is suspended after receiving his fourth yellow card of the season in Odisha's last game, but that is the lesser of Gombau's concerns at the moment. Sajid Dhot is likely to replace Sarangi at right-back.

Advertisement

Aridane being ruled out for the rest of the season is a massive, massive blow to the team's chances of making the playoffs. Marcos Tebar also went off early in Bengaluru, with an injury, and Odisha are likely to be sweating on their skipper's fitness till late as well.

For Goa though, there are no such problems, with Lobera's settled formation and personnel doing the job for him, largely. In recent games, though, some of the defensive frailties have resurfaced, but Lobera will not be one to bother hugely.

Goa are unlikely to make any changes to the side that won against Kerala Blasters.

Odisha FC v FC Goa: Probable Lineups

Odisha FC: Francisco Dorronsoro, Sajid Dhot, Gaurav Bora, Carlos Delgado, Narayan Das, Vinit Rai, Martin Perez Guedes, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Xisco Hernandez, Nandhakumar Sekar, Daniel Lalhlimpuia

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Pena, Mandar Rao Desai, Ahmed Jahouh, Lenny Rodrigues, Jackichand Singh, Hugo Boumous, Len Doungal, Ferran CorominaS

Odisha FC v FC Goa: ISL Form Guide

FC Goa: W-L-W-L-W

Odisha FC: L-W-W-W-W

Odisha FC v FC Goa Head-to-Head

The reverse fixture at Fatorda was the first between the two sides in the ISL, and it was a Goa masterclass on that night.

The Gaurs won 3-0 thanks to a Coro brace and a further goal from Brandon Fernandes.

Odisha FC wins: 0

FC Goa wins: 1

Draws: 0

Odisha FC v FC Goa Prediction

Odisha are without Aridane, and possibly without Tebar. Against the well-oiled Goa machine, it is going to be a herculean task for Gombau's men. However, they have got a 100% record at their home in Bhubaneswar so far, so that will give them confidence.

Nonetheless, we're going with a comfortable Goa win in this one.

Prediction: Odisha FC 1-3 FC Goa