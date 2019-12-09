ISL 2019-20: Odisha FC v Hyderabad FC match prediction, preview and where to watch

Odisha FC will play their last game in Pune before their home games move back to Bhubaneswar

Odisha FC will host the last of their "home" matches in Pune on Wednesday, when Hyderabad FC come visiting, with both teams looking to get out of the rut they have been stuck in, and revive their ailing ISL campaigns so far.

Both Odisha and Hyderabad are winless in their last four games, but Josep Gombau's men have fared slightly better with three draws in that time, compared to Phil Brown's Hyderabad, who have lost three games out of four, since beating Kerala Blasters 2-1 at home.

Odisha are 7th and Hyderabad rock-bottom in the table, and with a third of the season already finished, both Gombau and Brown will know that there is not much room for them to manoeuvre in, if they want their teams finishing in one of the playoff spots.

Odisha FC v Hyderabad FC: Match Information

Date: 11th December 2019

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Shivaji Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

Odisha FC v Hyderabad FC: Team News

For Odisha, Gombau seems to have found a set starting XI that he trusts, but it is time that XI started bringing results on the pitch. In attack, Xisco Hernandez, Aridane Santana and Jerry Mawihmingthanga have formed a formidable understanding, but like in the game against Bengaluru FC, Odisha have failed to finish their chances far too often.

Gombau isn't expected to make any changes, despite recent results, with performance levels not yet dropping beneath acceptable levels.

Hyderabad will be relieved at the number of players who are coming back from injuries. The likes of Rafa Lopez and Bobo have started the last two games, and in their last game against FC Goa, Adil Khan was back in the side, too. Brown will believe that he can give the same side another run, before considering any drastic measures.

Odisha FC v Hyderabad FC: Probable Lineups

Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh, Shubham Sarangi, Diawandou Diagne, Rana Gharami, Narayan Das, Vinit Rai, Marcos Tebar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Xisco Hernandez, Aridane Santana

Hyderabad FC: Kamaljit Singh, Asish Rai, Rafa Lopez, Matthew Kilgallon, Nikhil Poojari, Laldanmawia Ralte, Adil Khan, Marko Stankovic, Mohammed Yasir, Marcelinho, Bobo

Odisha FC v Hyderabad FC: ISL Form Guide

Odisha FC: L-D-D-D-W

Hyderabad FC: L-D-L-L-W

Odisha FC v Hyderabad FC Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two sides in the ISL, with Odisha replacing the Delhi Dynamos, and Hyderabad FC replacing FC Pune City at the start of this season.

It was a rather one-sided fixture when Delhi and Pune met each other, though, with the team from the capital winning five out of the 10 games played between the two sides.

FC Pune City wins: 1

Delhi Dynamos wins: 5

Draws: 4

Odisha FC v Hyderabad FC Prediction

Hyderabad are in dire form, and the goals have all but dried up, with their defence not being able to keep oppositions out either. Odisha have some similar issues in defence, but their attack has, so far, been far superior to Hyderabad's and that is why they should win this game comfortably.

Prediction: Odisha FC 3-1 Hyderabad FC