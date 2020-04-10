ISL 2019-20: Top 10 strikers

Ranking the 10 best strikers of ISL 2019-20 using statistical charts.

3 from ATK, 2 each from Chennaiyin and Goa, and 1 each from Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters make it to our list

Nerijus Valskis and Ferran Corominas are two of the names to feature in our list

The 2019-20 season of ISL saw 294 goals being scored in 95 matches, at an average of a little over 3 goals per game. It also saw exactly 100 different goalscorers. The natural question which comes to everyone's mind is who was the best among the lot.

To answer that, we decided to plot radar charts. The raw data was collected from Sofascore and the 11 parameters were inspired by Statsbomb's radar of attacking midfielders and forwards to adjudge the strikers.

In the absence of through balls and dispossessed data, we took the number of accurate crosses and possessions lost data to plot the chart. All the absolute values like 'Successful Dribbles', 'Crosses', 'Key Passes', etc, have been adjusted to per ninety minutes played.

Around 75-78% of penalties are converted successfully regardless of who takes it. Hence, we exclude it from the goals-scored section and make a new category as 'Non-Penalty Goals' scored. Drawing penalties, however, is an important attribute and has been added to the 'Assists' section.

The 'Shots' section is a sum of 'Shots on Target', 'Shots off Target', and 'Shots Blocked' data. Whereas, the 'Shooting%' is a ratio of the sum of 'Shots on Target' and 'Shots Blocked' to that of 'Shots.'

We have compared the plots of players with a hypothetical player 'Average Joe' to understand his weaknesses and strengths. The said player has scored a minimum of two non-penalty goals in the 2019-20 season of ISL.

To ensure our 'Average Joe' didn't inflate certain parameters like 'Passing%' and 'Interceptions + Tackles', we took out the likes of Carlos Pena, Lucian Goian, Mourtada Fall, Lenny Rodrigues, and Rowllin Borges when considering the calculations.

We present the best ten shortlisted names to present to our readers.

#10 David Williams (ATK)

David Williams scored 7 goals and bagged 5 assists

David Williams has a butterfly-shaped radar which displays an above average goal conversation ratio and shooting accuracy. The Aussie is one of two players to make it to our list who have a higher number of combined interceptions and tackles than 'Average Joe.'

Williams is ranked fourth in our 'Assists' parameter and seventh and ninth in 'Shooting%' and 'Key Passes' category respectively. As we will see later, the radars of Krishna and Williams mirror each other.

#9 Sergio Castel (Jamshedpur FC)

Sergio Castel scored 7 goals for Jamshedpur FC this season

Sergio Castel falls under the category of 'Dribbling Goalscorer' and doesn't shy to create chances for his team-mates when the chances comes around. The Spaniard got injured midway through the season and couldn't showcase his talents to the maximum.

However, when the statistics were averaged to per 90 minutes played, he takes the fifth-highest number of shots. Castel occupies the eighth and tenth spots in the 'Non-Penalty Goals' and 'Goal Conversion%' categories respectively.

#8 Rafael Crivellaro (Chennaiyin FC)

Rafael Crivellaro scored 7 goals and bagged 8 assists this season

Rafael Crivellaro's radar is suggestive of a dribbling playmaker. He has done that by averaging his passing and shooting accuracy, which is very commendable.

The Brazilian has made the most number of key passes and comes third under our 'Crosses' and 'Assists' parameters. Crivellaro has been dispossessed the most number of times because of the more number of attempts he has made.

#7 Nerijus Valskis (Chennaiyin FC)

Nerijus Valskis was the Golden Boot winner of this season of ISL

Unlike the previous names mentioned, Valksis is a pure goalscorer. While Crivellaro is entrusted with creating chances, the Lithuanian finishes them with aplomb.

Valskis comes second and fifth in our 'Non-Penalty Goals' and 'Goal Conversion%' sections respectively. Being ranked eighth in our 'Assists' category, Valskis is an out-and-out striker who rarely misses the chances he is presented with.

Unlike Krishna and Williams, Crivellaro and Valskis don't share the responsibilities equally. Valskis feists upon the chances created by the former.

#6 Manuel Onwu (Odisha FC/ Bengaluru FC)

Manuel Onwu has scored 7 goals and bagged 2 assists playing for Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC this season

Manuel Onwu is a pure goalscorer, with his radar occupying more area than that of Valskis. Bengaluru FC expected him to be involved in the attacking build-up but that is not one of his strengths.

The Spaniard is ranked the highest in terms of scoring non-penalty goals per 90 minutes. Onwu is one of two players to have a goal conversion rate of more than 30%. He is ranked sixth in terms of assists made.

