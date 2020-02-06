ISL 2019-20: Top 5 contenders for the Golden Boot

Nerijus Valskis has been finding the net regularly after the arrival of Owen Coyle and is leading the Golden Boot race. (Image: ISL)

The Indian Football season is at the business end of its season, with the group stage of the sixth edition of the ISL set to reach its climax. The race for a top-four finish is very much alive, with none of the sides confirming their qualification to the knockout stages just yet. Just like the previous seasons, there has been no dearth of goals from all the 10 sides in the country, as the ISL has had some some top talent on display this time around. 214 goals have been scored in 74 games this season, with an average of 2.89 goals per game.

Teams have had glimpses of individual brilliance on display and sheer teamwork to weave their way to scoring goals. With several new faces in the rosters of the 10 teams, the ISL golden-boot race has been very competitive with so many quality strikers on display from overseas and India. However, only a few have managed to stand out among the crowd as the season is in its 11th hour.

The top contenders of the coveted ISL Golden boot trophy are:

5) Bartholomew Ogbeche (Kerala Blasters) - 11 Goals

Bartholomew Ogbeche has scored the bulk of goals for Kerala Blasters.

Although Kerala Blasters are out of the race for top-four after their unprecedented 6-3 defeat at home to their arch-rivals, Chennaiyin FC, their French-Nigerian marksman Bartholomew Ogbeche is still in the race for the Golden boot title.

Continuing his form from the last season for NorthEast United, he has scored 11 goals in 13 games for the Blasters. His scoring rate has been pivotal to Kerala’s campaign in the on-going season.

Kerala Blasters will take the field against NorthEast United, Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC to end their current season. Bartholomew Ogbeche can end up as the leading goal-scorer of the league despite not being part of the top-four if he scores frequently in the next three games.

