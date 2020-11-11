ISL 2020-21: 3 players who could be made captain of Kerala Blasters this season

With a little over a week before their opening Indian Super League (ISL) fixture against ATK Mohun Bagan, Kerala Blasters FC are yet to appoint a captain for the season. Of course, the likes of Chennaiyin FC and SC East Bengal are also yet to appoint a captain, but the process for Kerala Blasters is slightly harder.

In the last seven seasons, the Blasters have had a handful of names to choose from. With the likes of Sandesh Jhingan and Bartholomew Ogbeche in the ranks, the leadership group within the club was more or less taken care of. However, with the departures of both these players, the management along with coach Kibu Vicuna are now on the hunt for a new leader.

The transfer market has been a rather successful one for the Kerala Blasters. Having been able to sign the likes of Bakary Kone, Jordan Murray and Nishu Kumar, there seems to be an abundance of leaders within the ranks. However, here are three players who are most likely to claim the Kerala Blasters captain's armband for the season.

Let us have a look:

#1 Costa Nhamoinesu

Costa Nhamoinesu

Costa Nhamoinesu is a leader among men if ever there was one. The 34-year-old has been noted by several managers and head coaches for his presence among the back four or back three. Nhamoinesu's imposing figure and prowess with the ball at his feet ensure that he can play at either center-back or left full-back.

The former Zimbabwe international is the favorite to wear the captain's armband this season. Moreover, with the management's preference to hand the captaincy to center-backs, Nhamoinesu definitely has the edge. The 34-year-old will play alongside the likes of Bakary Kone and Nishu Kumar in defense.

#2 Vicente Gomez

Vicente Gomez (left)

Vicente Gomez is one of the few players in the ISL who has played alongside some of the biggest names in world football. Gomez spent around a decade with Las Palmas and helped them secure promotion to the La Liga as well.

The 32-year-old now finds himself a part of a star-studded Kerala Blasters outfit alongside some players that have played in top-flight European leagues. As a captain, Gomez will be a good choice, especially given his experience and abilities to play either in midfield or defense.

#3 Gary Hooper

Gary Hooper (in yellow)

Having been a top striker in Scotland and England, Gary Hooper needs little introduction. The 32-year-old was in impressive form in the A-League, something that prompted Kibu Vicuna and the Kerala Blasters management to offer him a contract.

Hooper too has a good chance to be made the captain thanks to his spectacular form and vast experience.