ISL 2020-21: 4 things we learnt from Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC

The second match of the day in the Indian Super League between Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters FC ended in a stalemate, with Kerala Blasters keeper Albino Gomes saving a penalty from Jakub Sylvestr. A draw is better for Chennaiyin FC at this stage after having won their first game, but for Kerala Blasters who have not registered a win in the league yet, a lot of work still needs to be done on the training pitch. Here are four things we learnt from the match between the two.

Kerala Blasters need to do more to bring Gary Hooper into action

Gary Hooper cuts an isolated figure

The pros of having a striker like Gary Hooper in the Indian Super League far outweigh the cons. He is experienced, has played in the Champions League for one of the biggest clubs in Europe, and simply put, knows where the back of the net is. He is also a striker who relies heavily on the service he gets, so he can work his magic in the final third of the pitch. However, that is something the Kerala Blasters players have just not done enough this season, with Hooper quite often being an isolated figure in the box. One would have thought the inclusion of Rahul KP in the match today would have made a difference, but even the youngster needs some time to bed in to the league this season. Coach Kibu Vicuna needs to find a way to include Hooper more in the game, or risk more lacklustre performances from his side going forward.

Memo's substitution points towards Csaba Laszlo's philosophy going forward

Memo Moura

With the scores tied at 0-0 by the 83rd minute, it was interesting to see the contrasting substitutions made by both sides. While Kerala Blasters coach Kibu Vicuna brought on Gary Hooper and Jeakson Singh - attacking changes that signaled that he was still going for the win - Csaba Laszlo decided to bring on Germanpreet Singh and Memo Moura, sacrificing his attackers, signaling that he was quite happy to shut up shop and take a point, having won his first game. Now this may well have been specific to the conditions of this particular game, but if Laszlo decides to employ this philosophy more often going forward, it would be antithetical to how Chennaiyin FC reached the final last season - by going for the win in every match under Owen Coyle. Only time will tell if his players will be able to adjust to his philosophy and emulate last season's relative success.

Enes Sipovic will be vital to Chennaiyin FC this season

Enes Sipovic

There was much talk of Kerala Blasters' two centre-backs, Costa and Kone ahead of the game, and while their performances were good as evidenced by the clean sheet, Bosnian centre back Enes Sipovic had an extremely composed game at the other end as well. He was loud, led the midfield and defence for Chennaiyin FC well, and was one of the main reasons Kerala Blasters could not breach the Chennaiyin defence. If today's display was anything to go by, Sipovic may go on to become one of the best centre-backs in the league this season.

Advertisement

Kerala Blasters got lucky with the penalty

Taking nothing away from Albino Gomes and his save off Jakub Sylvestr to deny Chennaiyin FC three points, the truth of the matter is that Kerala Blasters were extremely lucky to not lose the match. Gomes almost gifted Chennaiyin a goal earlier in the game, and in general, Kerala Blasters did not have much action in front of goal. Having played three matches, drawn two and lost one, one of the favourites of the tournament before a ball was kicked need to turn their season around and quick, if they are to stand any chance of making it to the playoffs this season.