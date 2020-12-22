ISL 2020-21: 5 highest-paid strikers this season

The 2020-21 season of the Indian Super League (ISL) will be remembered mostly for the fact that it is being played behind closed doors. The fitness of the players initially was in question. However, most clubs have still managed to get back to their best.

So far, a total of 76 goals have been scored in this ISL season, with just three goalless draws. Should this upward trend of goalscoring continue, the previous season's goalscoring record will take a hammering. This statistic can be largely attributed to the fact that most clubs have splurged on strikers.

While the usual suspects to claim the Golden Boot this season are well on their way to doing so, let's take a quick look at five of the highest-paid strikers in the ISL this season.

#5 Bartholomew Ogbeche (Mumbai City FC)

Bartholomew Ogbeche (Image courtesy: ISL)

It is not a surprise to see Bartholomew Ogbeche on the list of highest-paid strikers. The Nigerian made his entry into the ISL with NorthEast United FC before being transferred to Kerala Blasters last season, where he scored 15 goals.

At the moment, Ogbeche plays as the second-choice striker to Adam le Fondre at Mumbai City FC. In 7 games with the Islanders, Ogbeche has scored two goals and has been an important part of the side that currently sits on top of the ISL table. The 36-year-old has previously played for Paris Saint-Germain and Middlesborough.

#4 Igor Angulo (FC Goa)

Igor Angulo (Image courtesy: ISL)

After a good show in the Polish top-flight, Igor Angulo came to FC Goa as a replacement for the recently-departed Coro.

Angulo has been nothing short of phenomenal this season. With 6 goals so far, the Spaniard seems well on his way to securing the Golden Boot for the season. Getting the services of Angulo was thus a good decision and money has indeed been well spent on him.

#3 Fran Sandaza (Hyderabad FC)

Fran Sandaza

Fran Sandaza is one of the few overseas players in the current ISL season who is yet to make an appearance. The 35-year-old comes with a massive reputation, having played in several top leagues across the world including Scotland, England, and Japan.

It was Hyderabad FC coach Manolo Marquez who convinced him to sign for the club. Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Sandaza stated that he enjoys being a central striker who holds up the ball, rather than having pace and running down the flanks.

#2 Adam le Fondre (Mumbai City FC)

Adam le Fondre (Image courtesy: ISL)

Adam le Fondre is the most high-profile striker to sign in the 2020/21 ISL. It wasn't just his exploits in England, but rather his excellent goalscoring record in the A-League with Sydney FC that brought him to the ISL.

The 34-year-old managed a total of 45 goals in 68 appearances, and helped Sydney FC win the Championship twice and the Premiership once. He was also on the A-League Team of the Season on two occasions.

So far, Le Fondre has 5 goals from 7 games, thereby justifying the value of his paycheck.

#1 Roy Krishna (ATK Mohun Bagan)

Roy Krishna of ATKMB (Image courtesy: ISL)

Roy Krishna is one of a handful of strikers in world football who has managed to score goals consistently, irrespective of which country or league he plays in. Having signed for ATK last season, Roy Krishna scored 15 goals.

Krishna has picked up from where he left off last season, with five goals already for ATK Mohun Bagan in ISL 2020-21. The Fijian is someone who fits perfectly well into the Antonio Lopez Habas style of play and he is far from finished in terms of scoring goals this season.