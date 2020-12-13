ISL 2020-21: A look at the top 5 highest-paid foreigners 

Over the years, there have been several big names to have played in the Indian Super League (ISL). The first season of the competition witnessed the likes of Elano, Luis Garcia, Robert Pires, David James, and several others. The following season would see Nicolas Anelka, Roberto Carlos, and Lucio make their way to the Indian top-flight.

In the current season, there are 21 Spanish players, most of whom have played in the top-flight and UEFA competitions. Most of the 74 overseas players in the ISL 2020-21 have played in top-flight leagues in other countries. A few have played for their countries as well.

With two weeks in the 2020-21 season done and dusted, the quality of football in the ISL seems to be getting back to its best. That said, let's take a look at five of the highest-paid overseas players in the ISL this season.

#5 Vicente Gomez (Kerala Blasters FC)

Vicente Gomez (left)

Before the start of the 2020-21 ISL season, Kerala Blasters FC announced the signing of 32-year-old Spaniard Vicente Gomez on a three-year contract. Gomez comes into the Indian top-flight after spending almost a decade with Las Palmas, and with three years experience in the La Liga.

Gomez has made three starts this season and scored one goal that came in a 3-1 defeat against FC Goa. Gomez is also in the reckoning to take over the captain's armband for the upcoming season. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Gomez said that he has come close to play for Spain on a few occasions.

#4 Esmael Gonclaves (Chennaiyin FC)

Esmael Goncalves

Esmael Goncalves, also known as 'Isma', was signed by Chennaiyin FC coach Csaba Laszlo from Japan. He is one of the few players from Guinea to feature in the ISL and has been compared to former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba.

Having played predominantly as a winger for Chennaiyin FC, Isma has been highly effective on the right wing. He has one goal to his name after he converted a penalty in the 2-1 win for Chennaiyin over Jamshedpur FC.

#3 Idrissa Sylla (NorthEast United FC)

Idrissa Sylla playing with Queens Park Rangers

Idrissa Sylla came into a NorthEast United FC side that has been starved for success since their founding in 2014. The current season has seen new manager Gerard Nus bring much-needed stability and structure into the side. That has ensured solidity in the midfield and defense for the Highlanders.

Sylla has previously played for Queens Park Rangers in the Championship (second division of English football). The 30-year-old striker has also played in the Belgian top-flight with Anderlecht and Zulte Waregem, thus justifying his significantly large paycheck in the ISL.

#2 Adam le Fondre (Mumbai City FC)

Adam le Fondre at a Sydney FC Media Opportunity & Training Session

Adam le Fondre's entry into the ISL has most definitely taken the league to another level. He signed with Mumbai City FC on loan from Sydney FC in the A-League. Le Fondre has previously played in the Premier League with Reading, apart from Bolton Wanderers, Wolves, and Cardiff City.

The 33-year-old was extremely clinical in front of the goal for Sydney FC in the last two seasons of the A-League. He scored a total of 39 goals in 57 appearances. His efforts helped the club secure the A-League Championship in both the seasons he was at the club. Le Fondre is currently the third-highest goalscorer with 4 goals in the 2020-21 ISL so far.

#1 Gary Hooper (Kerala Blasters)

Gary Hooper (in yellow)

Not many players in the 2020-21 ISL have a profile higher than Gary Hooper. The 32-year-old is one of three players in the Kerala Blasters ranks to have played in the UEFA Champions League. Hooper's best time as a footballer came in Scotland where he helped Celtic win the SPL title on two occasions.

However, the form he has shown previously is yet to translate to goals for Hooper in the ISL 2020-21. So far, the former Norwich City FC striker has just one goal from four games. However, with another 12 games to go, Hooper still has some time to acclimatize to the humid conditions before he gets back to his clinical best.