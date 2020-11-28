ISL 2020-21: All of Hyderabad FC's foreign players

The Indian Super League is well and truly underway, and with gameweek one officially over, fans have got a taste of what to expect this season. However, for the uninitiated, we continue our series of taking a closer look at all the foreign players in the various ISL teams. Let us look at the Hyderabad FC squad and the non-Indian players who will feature for the team in this year's ISL.

Odei Onaindia

Odei Onaindia is a Spanish defender who joined Hyderabad FC on the back of participating in the Copa del Rey in Spain last year. He was part of Spanish second division side Mirandes, who had a historic run to the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey.

Earlier in the competition, Onainda was on the scoresheet for his team when they beat Villareal 4-2. Such experience will hold Onaindia in good stead, as he adjusts to the ISL. His presence at centre-back will impact how Hyderabad FC does in this year's ISL.

Joao Victor

Midfielder Joao Victor will be an important player for Hyderabad FC in the coming season. The player gained top-flight experience in Spain as part of the RCD Mallorca squad for five years. Victor's most significant contribution to the side came in the 2011-12 season when he helped them to an eighth-place finish in the La Liga.

Victor most recently played for Crete FC in the top tier of Greek football. He has also tasted success with FC Bunyodkor in the Uzbekistan Super League. The player's experience across Europe will only help Hyderabad FC in their pursuit of finishing in the playoffs this season.

Aridane Santana

Adriane Santana is an established striker in the ISL, having played for Odisha FC last season. Hyderabad FC's acquisition of the player was a sign of intent from the club, as he had scored nine goals in ten matches last season.

However, an injury saw him struggle for the rest of the campaign, and Nerijus Valskis ended up winning the Golden Boot. The former Zaragoza B, Las Palmas and Leganes striker will be eyeing a return to form this season, and Hyderabad FC may have a new goalscoring hero who among their ranks.

Joel Chianese

Joel Chianese has been an established name in the Australian A-League for many years. He previously played in the AFC Champions League for clubs such as Sydney FC and Perth Glory.

An attacker who possesses lethal pace and an eye for goal, Chianese has also played for Malaysian clubs Sabah FA and Negeri Sembilan FA. He scored 17 goals in a combined 29 appearances for both clubs. Chianese's inclusion in the squad is important for Hyderabad FC, as they will want to avoid Adriane Santana carrying the entire burden of scoring goals for the team.

Fran Sandaza

The strong Spanish influence in the Hyderabad FC set-up continues with the inclusion of Fran Sandaza in this season's squad. Sandaza is a proven goalscorer who has played for Leganes, CD Toledo and Valencia B in the past.

He also had successful stints with Scottish sides Rangers and even won the Scottish FA Cup title in his very first season at the club. Sandaza's strengths are his ability to turn on the ball and his impressive finishes inside the box.

If his Hyderabad FC teammates manage to give Sandaza the right kind of service, he may become of the best strikers in the league.

Lluis Sastre

Lluis Sastre learnt how to play football in the famous La Masia setup at FC Barcelona, playing for two years with Barcelona B at the start of his career. Good performances in the Segunda B meant that he was signed by Real Zaragoza.

He then played for SD Huesca, with whom he signed a permanent deal after he helped them seal promotion to the Spanish second division. Stints with Real Valladolid and Leganes followed, and most recently, Sastre played for AEK Larnaca in Cyprus.