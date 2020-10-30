ISL 2020-21: Everything you need to know about the GMC Stadium Bambolim

The 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) is all set to kick-off on November 20th. The 7th season of the league will be played behind closed doors in Goa due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's ISL will be the second sporting event to be held after the resumption of sporting events in the country following the coronavirus lockdown.

The 2020-21 I-League Qualifiers was the first sporting event held in the country after the lockdown. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) and India Football Association (IFA) organised the short tournament within a bio-bubble in Kolkata.

Now, the onus is on Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) to organise a much longer league inside a bio-bubble in Goa. The 2020-21 edition of the ISL will be the longest ISL season till date with 11 teams. 115 games will be played from November 20th till the end of March.

Three stadiums namely the Fatorda Stadium, the Tilak Maidan and the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim have been chosen as the final venues.

The Goa Medical College Athletic Ground in Bambolim has played host to the Goa Professional League, U-18 Y-League, U-15 Y-League, U-13 Y-League, Santosh Trophy and I-League games previously. The ground also hosted the AFC U-16 Championship in 2016 as well. Bambolim was also one of the training grounds for teams playing in the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017.

19 ISL matches to be played at the GMC Stadium Bambolim

The 2020-21 ISL season will kick-off with a clash between Kerala Blasters and defending champions ATK Mohun Bagan. The GMC Stadium will then host the much-awaited clash of revamped ISL sides Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC.

The GMC Stadium will serve as a home venue for Chennaiyin FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Mumbai City FC, and Odisha FC. Games will be played at 7.30 PM IST while few Sundays will witness a double header with the first game at 5 PM IST.