ISL 2020-21: Everything you need to know about Kerala Blasters FC forward Jordan Murray

Following their pattern of signing low-key names that are expected to have a big impact on the upcoming season, Kerala Blasters FC signed 25-year-old Australian forward Jordan Murray. Murry has been signed with the view of adding goals to the team. But who exactly is Jordan Murray?

#1 Rise to professional football

It was in 2014 that Jordan Murray started his organized football career, appearing for semi-pro side South Coast Wolves, who play in the Australian National Premier League. Having scored 10 goals in 38 appearances for the club, he then moved to another semi-pro club APIA Leichhardt FC, who also play in the Australian Premier League.

It was here than Jordan Murray truly came to the fore, with 41 goals in 64 appearances, he won the Golden Boot in the 2018 NSW season. It was on the back of these performances that Murray got his first professional break.

#2 - Signing for Central Coast Mariners

Ahead of the 2018 A-League season, Jordan Murray signed his first-ever professional contract with the Central Coast Mariners. It seemed like he had started on the right foot, scoring his first goal for the Mariners albeit in a 4-1 loss to Perth Glory.

Murray went on to make 21 more appearances for the Mariners and even signed a new two-year contract in April of 2019.

#3 - The Kerala Blasters chapter

In October of 2020, the Mariners officially parted ways with Murray, and he went on to sign for Kerala Blasters FC a few days later. Speaking about the move, Murray said:

"This is a good opportunity for me to grow as a player and gain experience, but I wouldn’t change anything about my time here.

“The Mariners fans have been absolutely terrific, and I’ve had nothing but love since I arrived at the club. It’s been a tough couple of years, but this club is on the rise and I’d like to say thanks for everyone’s support," added Murray.

Known as a clinical finisher, Murray fulfills the mandatory Asian player quota that ISL clubs need to fill. With the likes of Gary Hooper part of the team, it is yet to be seen if Murray will get significant game-time in the upcoming season.

However, if he does, it will be interesting to see how defences cope with him, as the player is still a relatively unknown quantity. At the age of 25, Jordan Murray has energy and years ahead of him to establish himself as a top striker.