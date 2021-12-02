ATK Mohun Bagan 1 vs 5 Mumbai City FC- Players ratings

ATK Mohun Bagan played their third game of the ISL 2021-22 season against last season's champions Mumbai City FC at Fatorda in Goa on Wednesday.

ATK Mohun Bagan came into the game on the back of an impressive 3-0 victory against SC East Bengal. On the other hand, their opponents, Mumbai City FC, went into the game having lost their previous game 3-1 to Hyderabad FC.

The match started with ATK Mohun Bagan getting their first corner of the game in the first minute. However, Mumbai City FC took control after that. They scored their first goal in the fourth minute through a Vikram Pratap Singh strike from a Bipin Singh cross. After scoring the early goal, there was no looking back for Mumbai City FC.

They scored their second goal of the game in the 25th minute. The same combination of a Bipin Singh assist and Vikram Pratap Singh goal helped Mumbai City achieve that. Igor Angulo tripled Mumbai City FC's lead in the 38th minute.

The scoreboard at halftime read 3-0 in favor of the Islanders.

The situation for the Mariners went from bad to worse at the start of the second half. Deepak Tangri was shown a straight red card in the 46th minute for a tackle on Vikram Pratap Singh. Mourtada Fall scored the fourth goal of the game from an Ahmed Jahouh free-kick from the resulting free-kick. Bipin Singh, who had two assists to his name, scored the fifth goal of the game in the 52nd minute.

David Williams scored a screamer in the 60th minute to pull one consolation goal back for ATK Mohun Bagan.

The scoreboard at full time read 5-1 in favor of ATK Mohun Bagan

On that note, let us take a look at the player ratings for today's game.

ATK Mohun Bagan

Amrinder Singh (5.5): Amrinder faced his former team and had a game to forget. No goalkeeper would like to concede five goals against his former side. Amrinder made three crucial saves, though, or else the scoreboard could have been even more embarrassing.

Pritam Kotal (4.5): Pritam Kotal had a torrid time dealing with the likes of Bipin Singh and Mandar Rao Desai. He was beaten often, and the crosses for the first two goals came from his end.

Deepak Tangri (3): Deepak Tangri had a nightmare of a game. He wasn't successful in containing the Mumbai City FC attackers. He got himself sent off right at the start of the second half and put his team into more trouble.

Carl McHugh (5): Carl McHugh probably had the worst game of his ISL career. He could not deal with the Mumbai City FC attack as the Islanders ripped apart ATK Mohun Bagan's defense.

Subhasish Bose (5): Bose was another player who had a lousy day. Vikram Pratap Singh got the better of him throughout the 90minutes.

Lenny Rodrigues (5): Lenny chased shadows for most of the game and could not do anything substantial.

Manvir Singh (4): Manvir Singh was missing from the game. He hardly got involved in the game. He failed to help Pritam Kotal in defense, and that caused a big problem for Habas.

Liston Colaco (4.5): Liston was another player who failed to get involved in the game. He was not effective either in offense or defense.

Joni Kauko (5.5): Joni Kauko tried his best in midfield but was outmuscled by the likes of Jahouh most of the time.

Hugo Boumous (5): Boumous was playing against his former team and had a nightmare of a game. He was ineffective throughout the game.

Roy Krishna (5): Krishna was deprived of service from his midfield. There wasn't much Krishna could do.

Substitutes:

David Williams scored a beautiful goal today (image courtesy: ISL social media)

David Williams (6.5): The only good thing about today's game for ATK Mohun Bagan was David Williams's goal in the 60th minute.

Prabir Das (5): Prabir came into the game at the start of the second half in place of Liston. He couldn't do much either.

Abhishek Dhananjay Suryavanshi (5): It was an ISL debut for the youngster, but it wasn't a game to remember for him. He replaced Lenny in the second half but wasn't effective.

R Bahadur Rana (NA): The youngster wasn't on the pitch for enough time to be rated.

Ashutosh Mehta (NA): The right-back wasn't on the pitch for enough time to be rated.

Mumbai City FC

Bipin and Igor Angulo combined to score the fifth goal for Mumbai City FC (Img Courtesy: ISL Social media)

Md Nawaz (6): Nawaz didn't have much to do during the game and had a quiet outing. He couldn't do much during the goal ATK Mohun Bagan scored.

Amay Ranawade (7.5): Amay was excellent at keeping the likes of Liston and Prabir Das quiet.

Mourtada Fall (8.5): Fall was superb in defense, and he got a goal and an assist to his name.

Rahul Bheke (7): Bheke supported Fall well in defense and covered for him when Fall went forward.

Mandar Rao Desai (8): Mandar had a great game. He kept Manvir Singh quiet, and then his combination with Bipin helped Mumbai City get their first two goals.

Lalengmawia (7.5): Apuia had a good game in midfield. He covered ATK Mohun Bagan's passing lanes properly and won a lot of second balls in midfield.

Ahmed Jahouh (8.5): Ahmed Jahouh was instrumental in keeping Boumous quiet. He also got an assist to his name as well. However, it was his presence in midfield that helped Mumbai City FC control the game.

Cassinho (8.5): The Brazilian had an excellent game as he kept drawing defenders towards him, creating space for his teammates. His trickery and footwork created a lot of openings for Mumbai City FC.

Vikram Pratap Singh (9): Vikram Pratap Singh was the man of the match today. It was his first start for Mumbai City FC. He scored a brace in the first 25 minutes of the game to secure victory for Mumbai City FC.

Igor Angulo (8): Igor Angulo scored the third goal for Mumbai City FC. He was instrumental in keeping the ATK Mohun Bagan backline busy. He also got an assist to his name.

Substitutes:

Ygor Catatau (6): Ygor replaced Igor in the 63rd minute. He wasn't very effective today.

Gurkirat Singh (6.5): The former Indian Arrows winger had a decent outing today. He had a great shot on target, but Amrinder Singh saved it.

Mehtab Singh (NA): The former East Bengal defender replaced Fall late in the game.

Rowllin Borges (NA): Rowllin replaced Jahouh late in the game.

Brad Inman (NA): Inman replaced Cassinho late in the game.

Edited by Aditya Singh