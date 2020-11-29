ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan captain, jersey, and players list

Indian Super League (ISL) club ATK Mohun Bagan find themselves sitting atop the ISL 2020-21 table after winning both their matches in the tournament so far. The Kolkata-based outfit will play their next match against Odisha FC on Thursday at the Fatorda Stadium. The club will be looking to extend their winning run with a victory against the visitors.

Here we take a look at the club's captain, jersey and players list:

ATK Mohun Bagan Captain

Roy Krishna (Image Courtesy: ISL)

ATK Mohun Bagan's coach Antonio Habas named five captains to lead the side in ISL 2020-21. Roy Krishna and Spanish player Edu Garcia are the two overseas players chosen to lead the side. Fijian striker Roy Krishna is the team's star player and was the leading scorer for Mohun Bagan in the I-League last year.

The coach also named goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya alongside defenders Pritam Kotal and Sandesh Jhingan to captain the team in the seventh edition of the ISL.

Naming five players to lead the is an extremely unusual strategy but fans know better than to doubt Antonio Habas, who has a fantastic record in the ISL.

ATK Mohun Bagan Jersey

Prabir Das & Roy Krishna in the ATK Mohun Bagan Away kit (Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ImPrabirDas)

The Kolkata based franchise will don the Maroon and Green jersey while playing their 'home' games. The team released the jersey way back in July and fans were happy to see the trademark Mohun Bagan colour used as the primary colour in the kit.

ATK Mohun Bagan will wear a white jersey with maroon and green stripes while playing their 'away' fixtures. It is pertinent to note that as ISL 2020-21 is being held in limited venues, behind closed doors, the 'home' and 'away' classification is simply a formality.

ATK Mohun Bagan Players List

(Image Courtesy: ATKMB Media)

The club retained their core squad ahead of the seventh edition of the ISL. They haven't made too many new signings for this season and will bank on their senior players to guide them to a potential debut title victory in ISL 2020-21.

ATK Mohun Bagan look well-balanced in all departments and are strong contenders for the title this year.

Goalkeepers : Arindam Bhattacharya, Dheeraj Singh, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Avilash Paul

Defenders : Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Boris Singh Thangjam

Midfielders : Edu Garcia, Javier Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Michael Soosairaj, Jayesh Rane, Pronay Halder, Bradden Inman, Michael Regin, Sahil Sheikh, Ningombam Engson Singh, Md. Fardin Ali Molla