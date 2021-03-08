ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs NorthEast United FC: Who will win today's match?

ATK Mohun Bagan FC and NorthEast United FC will lock horns in the 2020/21 ISL semifinals to secure a spot in this year's final. The two sides came out on equal terms with a 1-1 scoreline at the end of the first leg. The second leg of the semifinals will be held at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao.

ATK Mohun Bagan Preview

Head coach Antonio Habas Lopez will hope that his side are able to brush off conceding at the last minute after a close first leg encounter. Despite holding a 1-0 lead from around the half-hour mark, the Mariners allowed Idrissa Sylla to pull one back for the Highlanders to draw the game.

Australian striker David Williams had earlier put the Mariners in the driving seat with a clinical finish. Roy Krishna provided the assist for his strike partner in the first half of the match with a delightful touch. The pair will be key for ATK Mohun Bagan to make things difficult for the NorthEast United FC defence.

Sandesh Jhingan's availability is a doubt considering that he limped out of the final game during the league stage against Mumbai City FC. The ATK Mohun Bagan FC skipper also missed the first leg of the semifinal and is likely to be out of action for a while. Carl McHugh will step up to take his place in the backline.

NorthEast United FC Preview

The Highlanders have been a force to reckon with under new head coach Khalid Jamil. They are yet to lose a single game under the former Mumbai FC and Aizawl FC gaffer.

With an eye for spotting young talent, Jamil has managed to get the best out of the squad at his disposal. Despite injuries to strikers Kwesi Appiah and Deshorn Brown, the Highlanders managed to remain in the tie through Idrissa Sylla.

Advertisement

Lalengmawia 'Apuia' Ralte and Khassa Camarra have been impressive in midfield for the Guwahati-based side throughout the current campaign. Federico Gallego and Luis Machado's creativity in the final third can create a lot of problems for ATK's defensive line.

With no victor last time out, the Highlanders will clash against the Mariners yet again to determine the 2nd finalist for #HeroISL Season 7 💪🏻#ATKMBNEU #StrongerAsOne pic.twitter.com/b65PvT9mu4 — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) March 8, 2021

ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs NorthEast United FC - Prediction

ATK Mohun Bagan FC will be up for a tough fight against the Highlanders. (Courtesy - ISL)

ATK Mohun Bagan FC are clinical and have been one of the top sides in the competition this season. NorthEast United FC will be high in spirits after they snatched the Mariners' advantage late in the first leg.

Advertisement

Considering the attacking firepower of the Kolkata giants, fans can expect them to get a close win to set up a clash against Mumbai City FC in the final.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC 1 - 0 NorthEast United FC