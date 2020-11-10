ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted XI

The newly merged entity of ATK Mohun Bagan is all set to carry forward the legacy of Mohun Bagan AC with the successful management of ATK. The Mariners, as they are known, will take the field in the seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL) as one of the favorites.

The RPSG-Sanjiv Goenka owned side have been thoroughly professional in the pre-season.

They were the first to take the pitch in training led by Head Coach Antonio Lopez Habas. With proven names like Roy Krishna, David Williams, Javi Hernandez, Prabir Das, Tiri and Sandesh Jhingan among others on their roster, the Mariners will have one of the strongest teams on paper.

How will ATK Mohun Bagan FC line-up?

Goalkeeper: Arindam Bhattacharya

The 30-year old shot-stopper kept nine clean sheets for ATKFC in the 2019-20 season. Bhattacharya's consistency and balanced approach to low and high balls make him the default first choice to keep goal for Antonio Lopez Habas' side.

Dheeraj Singh is slated to be the second choice behind the highly experienced Bhattacharya.

Defence: Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal

After terminating his contract with Kerala Blasters, centre-back Tiri joined ATK Mohun Bagan. He will partner star defender Sandesh Jhingan, who was snapped up by the Mariners after a long transfer battle with several other clubs.

Advertisement

With Tiri and Jhingan in the middle of the defence, ATK Mohun Bagan look like a phenomenal defensive unit. However, lack of game time over the last few seasons for both the defenders may show initial rustiness.

Pritam Kotal is expected to play on the right side of the potential three-man defence. ATK Mohun Bagan may shift to a four-man defence depending on the situation, with Subhasish Bose slotting in at the left side.

Midfield: Pronay Haldar, Edu Garcia, Javi Hernandez, Michael Soosairaj, Prabir Das

Experienced Indian central defensive midfielder Pronay Haldar is expected to act as the sweeper behind the midfield for the Mariners.

The successful and tested duo of Edu Garcia and Javier Hernandez will marshal the midfield and will be crucial to ATK Mohun Bagan controlling the game.

Michael Soosairaj is expected to start on the left flank while full-back Prabir Das will be used as the right winger. The likes of Bradden Inman, Carl McHugh, and Jayesh Rane are also expected to play rotational roles.

Advertisement

Forwards: Roy Krishna, David Williams

The lethal duo of former Wellington Phoenix forwards Roy Krishna and David Williams will hope to repeat their heroics from the 2019-20 season.

The two were in the form of their lives and one of the biggest reasons for ATKFC's title-winning run. They scored 22 goals and assisted 11 more between them.

The Krishna and Williams pair works like a well-oiled machine. They both seem to be perfectly aware of each other's positions on the pitch, making it a menace for opposition defences.