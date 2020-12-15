ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa - Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

ATK Mohun Bagan host FC Goa at the Fatorda Stadium, Margao, Goa in Match No. 30 of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL).

ATK Mohun Bagan will look to pick up nothing less than three points against an FC Goa side that is starting to get into the groove. Both teams have the firepower to be able to win the game, and neither head coaches will be happy with anything but a win.

The Mariners will be without Javi Hernandez and Michael Soosairaj while central defender Tiri might also miss out due to injury. On the other hand, FC Goa do not have any known injury concerns and will field their best possible XI when they take on Antonio Lopez Habas' ATK Mohun Bagan.

FC Goa come into this game at the back of two successive wins, while ATK Mohun Bagan have picked up one point from a possible six. Both teams have lost just once and will look to avoid a defeat early in the tournament.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa- All you need to know

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams in the ISL. However, the erstwhile ATK faced FC Goa 14 times in the ISL, winning four times and losing thrice. The remaining sev matches ended in a draw.

Results of last two ISL matches between ATK Mohun Bagan (erstwhile ATK) and FC Goa

ATK 2 - 0 FC Goa

FC Goa 2 - 1 ATK

Top goals scored this season

ATK Mohun Bagan - Roy Krishna (4)

FC Goa - Igor Angulo (6)

Clean sheets this season

ATK Mohun Bagan - Arindam Bhattacharya (3)

FC Goa - Mohammad Nawaz (1)