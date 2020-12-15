ATK Mohun Bagan will look to return to winning ways when they face FC Goa in a highly-anticipated clash in the Indian Super League (ISL). This will be the first official meeting between the two ISL heavyweights.

The Mariners began their ISL campaign on a tremendous note, with three wins from three games. However, with the unavailability of key players like Javier Hernandez and Michael Soosairaj in the midfield, the Kolkata-based side slumped to a loss and a draw to Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC respectively.

FC Goa opened their season with an entertaining 2-2 draw with Bengaluru FC. The Gaurs lost 1-0 to Mumbai City FC before drawing 2-2 with NorthEast United FC. Juan Ferrando's side finally started winning games with 3-1 and 1-0 scorelines over Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC respectively.

A win for the Mariners will take them to the top of the standings while a win for FC Goa will allow them to jump to 2nd in the standings from 5th.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa head-to-head

ATK Mohun Bagan are a new entity established in June 2020 after the merger of Mohun Bagan FC and ATK. The side will face FC Goa for the first time in their short history. However, former ISL side ATK have played FC Goa on 14 occasions. The Red and Whites have won 4 games while the Gaurs have won 3. The remaining 7 games ended up as draws.

ATK Mohun Bagan form guide: W-W-W-L-D

FC Goa form guide: D-L-D-W-W

Igor Angulo is the top scorer of the current season. (Image: ISL)

ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa team news

ATK Mohun Bagan went with a 4-4-2 formation against Hyderabad FC in their last game. The Mariners struggled in the midfield and were overpowered by speedy Hyderabad FC playmakers. Pronay Haldar is expected to start in place of Glan Martins.

Subhasish Bose may also replace Sumit Rathi to add further steel to the defence. Javi Hernandez and Michael Soosairaj are unavailable.

FC Goa are expected to go with the same 4-3-3 line-up as they did against Odisha FC. All players are available for selection.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa predicted XIs

ATK Mohun Bagan

Predicted XI (3-5-2): Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Subhasish Bose, Sandesh Jhingan (C), Pritam Kotal, Prabir Das, Carl McHugh, Edu Garcia, Bradden Inman, Pronay Haldar, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna.

FC Goa

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Alberto Noguera, Jorge Mendoza, Brandon Fernandes, Alexander Jesuraj, Lenny Rodrigues (C), Igor Angulo.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa prediction

The Mariners got off to a flying start in the league with three wins in their first three games. However, due to the unavailability of key players in the midfield, Antonio Lopez Habas' side is currently undergoing a slump in form.

FC Goa have finally started winning games after a nervy start to their season. However, despite contrasting team forms, they are evenly matched on paper in terms of quality.

Prediction: ATK Mohun Bagan 1-1 FC Goa