ATK Mohun Bagan are all set to lock horns with FC Goa in their sixth match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season, at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa.

ATK Mohun Bagan Preview

Head coach Antonio Habas Lopez is reeling from his side's slight dip in form. After starting out with three wins in a row, ATK Mohun Bagan have lost one match and drawn another.

The Mariners are placed on the third spot in the ISL standings with a tally of 10 points from five matches. In their last match, Irish signing Carl McHugh was used as a central defender alongside Sandesh Jhingan in the absence of Tiri. Sumit Rathi was deployed on the left flank in the defensive line.

Roy Krishna has been in lethal form in the attack and will be accompanied by the youngster Manvir Singh. Overseas signing David Williams is likely to make an appearance off the bench to provide support in the attack.

FC Goa Preview

Head coach Juan Ferrando will aim to carry on his new-found form in the ISL. After a three-match winless streak, the Gaurs have won two matches in a row.

The midfield and attack are playing with intent and have been impressive on the field. Spanish striker Igor Angulo has been in top form for FC Goa, leading the goal-scoring charts in the ISL. In his debut season, he has scored six goals in five matches.

FC Goa have one of the most creative midfield units in the league with the likes of Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia, and Brandon Fernandes in their ranks. The Gaurs play a highly attacking brand of possession-based football.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa Prediction

The erstwhile ATK and FC Goa have faced off 14 times over the past six seasons of the ISL. In what has been a close rivalry, ATK have won four matches while the Gaurs have won thrice. Seven matches between these two teams have ended in drawn encounters.

With the plethora of talent on the pitch, and the attacking philosophy of both the coaches, we are in for an exciting encounter at the Fatorda Stadium on Wednesday.

Prediction - ATK Mohun Bagan 2 - 2 FC Goa