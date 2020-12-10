ATK Mohun Bagan will look to get back to winning ways as they host Hyderabad FC in Indian Super League (ISL) on Friday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa. The Mariners come into this game after an unexpected 2-1 loss to Jamshedpur FC. The Nizams also faced Jamshedpur FC in their last game, but eked out a well-fought 1-1 draw.

ATK Mohun Bagan started the season on a high with three wins on the trot. But they failed to come out as the better side in their last game against the Red Miners. Antonio Lopez Habas' side, which has an ultra-defensive approach with a compact midfield setup, finished second best to Owen Coyle's free-flowing approach. The 'home' side will look to come out on top of these concerns and go for all three points against Hyderabad FC.

The Nizams have improved considerably since the last season as they look like a well-oiled machine already. They won their first game with a 1-0 scoreline over Odisha FC and drew their remaining two fixtures. The 'away' side for this game has shown its confidence in its young players and has a fantastic group of emerging Indian players lined up. Manuel Roca's side believes in a free-flowing approach that can work wonders against ATK Mohun Bagan.

The Mariners will miss out on the availability of Javi Hernandez and Michael Soosairaj and hope to see David Williams in the Match Day Squad. Hyderabad FC will miss out on Lluis Sastre and Joel Chianese while Fran Sandaza is expected to make his return to the side. Head Coach Manuel Roca will not be on the sidelines as he is serving a suspension. In his absence, Thangboi Singto will take charge.

Hyderabad FC are unbeaten so far. (Image: ISL)

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC - All you need to know

ATK Mohun Bagan will face Hyderabad FC for the first time in their short history as a new entity after the merger of ATK and Mohun Bagan. Former Indian Super League side ATK faced Hyderabad FC on two occasions in the 2019-20 season which was also Hyderabad FC's debut season after replacing Pune City.

Head-to-Head results between ATK and Hyderabad FC

ATK 5-0 Hyderabad FC (25 October 2019)

Hyderabad FC 2-2 ATK (21 December 2019)

Advertisement

Top 3 goalscorers from last season

ATK - Roy Krishna (15), David Williams (7), Edu Garcia (6)

Mohun Bagan - Fran Gonzalez (15), Babacar Diawara (10), Salvador Chamorro (9)

Hyderabad FC - Marcelinho (7), Bobo (5), Liston Colaco (2)

Clean sheets from last season

ATK - 9

Mohun Bagan - 18

Hyderabad FC - 0

Top scorers from the current season

ATK Mohun Bagan - Roy Krishna (4), Manvir Singh (1)

Hyderabad FC - Aridane Santana (2)

Clean sheets from the current season

ATK Mohun Bagan - 3

Hyderabad FC - 2

More Stats and Numbers from the current season

Most Saves - Arindam Bhattacharya (10 - ATKMB), Subrata Paul (5 - HFC)

Most Passes - Pritam Kotal (140 - ATKMB), Akash Mishra (127 - HFC)

Most Interceptions - Prabir Das (9 - ATKMB), Halicharan Narzary (7 - HFC)

Most Tackles - Carl McHugh (30 - ATKMB), Asish Rai (30 - HFC)

Most Touches - Pritam Kotal (227 - ATKMB), Asish Rai (203 - HFC)

Most Shots - Roy Krishna (14 - ATKMB), Halicharan Narzary (11 - HFC)