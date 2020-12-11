Action from the fifth game week of the Indian Super League (ISL) continues as ATK Mohun Bagan take on Hyderabad FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa.

ATK Mohun Bagan Preview

ATK Mohun Bagan faced their first defeat of the ISL season when they lost 2-1 against Jamshedpur FC. The Mariners had kicked off their campaign on a high, with three straight wins but their streak was broken by the Red Miners.

The three-man defensive setup deployed by Antonio Habas was breached for the first time this ISL season after three clean sheets in a row. The compact midfield saw the appearance of Brandon Inman and Glan Martins with Edu Garcia in the attack.

Roy Krishna continued his fine run, grabbing his fourth goal of ISL 2020-21. His consistency will be key for Habas' men to get back into form in the competition.

Hyderabad FC Preview

Hyderabad FC have surprised everyone with their bright start to their ISL 2020-21 campaign, staying undefeated so far. The Nizams started with a win over Odisha FC and followed it up with two drawn matches.

Head coach Manuel Marquez Roca has shown faith in his squad, composed of emerging Indian youngsters. The likes of Nikhil Poojary, Ashish Rai, Hitesh Sharma, and Mohammad Yasir have impressed with their performances.

Hyderabad FC will miss the services of their two overseas signings Joel Chianese and Lluis Sastre, owing to injuries. The head coach has also been served a suspension and Indian assistant coach Thangboi Singto will be in charge on the pitch.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC Prediction

ATK Mohun Bagan have won three out of their four matches in ISL 2020-21 (Courtesy - ISL)

The two sides will be facing off for the first time in the ISL as ATK Mohun Bagan have made their debut this season, after the ATK and Mohun Bagan merger. Former ISL side ATK had played Hyderabad FC on two occasions last season, with ATK winning one match and drawing one.

Hyderabad FC are solid defensively with the experienced custodian Subrata Paul between the sticks. The Nizams will have to play out of their skin when they take on the Mariners.

ATK Mohun Bagan are the favourites coming into the clash with the dangerous Roy Krishna leading the frontline. They will back themselves to get back to winning ways when they take on the Nizams.

Prediction - ATK Mohun Bagan 2 - 1 Hyderabad FC