ATK Mohun Bagan could only earn a point as they came up with a 1-1 result against Hyderabad FC in the 24th match of the 2020-21 Indian Super League Season at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa. Manvir Singh’s in the 54th minute was canceled out by a well-taken penalty from Joao Victor a few minutes later.

Unlike the last few matches, this contest between ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC started in a scrappy manner as the players struggled to keep hold of the ball. However, there were still plenty of chances as both sides left a lot of space in the mid-field. Initially, Hitesh Sharma came up with a pass to Nikhil Poojary following which the latter attempted a cross to Liston Colaco. However, Colaco couldn’t control the ball as the chance fizzled away.

At the other end, Roy Krishna tested Subrata Paul with a fine header following a nice phase of play between Pritam Kotal and Prabir Das. Krishna also came up with a shot that just fizzed across the goal-keeper Subrata Paul in the 17th minute. Thereafter, Hyderabad FC dominated the possession but they were pretty sloppy in terms of control and creativity. The Nizams were also found guilty of taking too much time to move the ball forward after regaining possession. In the 25th minute, Hyderabad FC got a free-kick in a superb position after Liston Colaco was brought down by Edu Garcia after a mazy run. After earning the set-piece opportunity, Colaco failed to make the best use as he blazed the ball over the cross-bar.

ATK-MB also got an opportunity when Manvir Singh whipped in a low cross to Prabir Das who didn’t quite get the best connection on his shot as Subrata saved it easily. After the cooling break, the game got scrappy once again with some fouls. However, there was a fantastic long-ball from Edu Garcia to Brad Inman but Subrata got to the ball first as he pushed it to Inman after which the ball went behind for a goal-kick.

After the second half began, players from both sides still struggled to keep hold of the ball and this meant there were several half-chances. First, Hitesh Sharma began a good move but Souvik Chakraborty failed to complete it as he scuffed his shot wide of the goal. Meanwhile, Prabir Das came up with a thunderous volley during the second phase of a corner but the strike went just wide of the target.

Eventually, it was an error from Subrata Paul that brought about the opening goal as his poor goal-kick let the Mariners regain possession easily. Manvir Singh benefitted from it as he jinxed past a couple of Hyderabad FC players before a lucky deflection off Odei Onaindia saw the forward power the ball past Subrata. Just a few minutes later, Manvir went on concede a penalty as he pushed Nikhil Poojary inside the box. Poojary drove forward after receiving a through ball from Souvik Chakraborty when Manvir’s momentum saw him coming together with the Hyderabad winger. The experienced Joao Victor was never going to miss such a chance and he powered his penalty past Arindam Bhattacharya.

Seconds later, Halicharan Narzary could have set-up Liston Colaco for a possible goal but the former took a poor shot to waste the opportunity. The energetic Manvir almost got his second goal as he tested Odei Onaindia before just directing his left-footed shot wide of the near post. Just like the end of the first half, the match drifted to a quiet ending except for a couple of Liston Colaco shots that were blocked quite easily by the ATK-MB defense. In the end, Hyderabad FC kept the ball in the corner as they were happy to take one point from this intense game.

ISL 2020-21, ATKMB vs HFC: Who was the Hero of the Match?

Manvir Singh scored his second goal of the season with a fine strike to the top right corner of the goal. Courtesy: ISL

Advertisement

Although Liston Colaco was named as the official ‘Hero of the Match’, Manvir Singh could be named as the best player of this game. Even though Punjab forward did give away a penalty that took away two points, he also came up with the first goal of the game apart from putting in a fantastic. Manvir often used his pace to get ahead of defenders to put in several crosses even as some of them were over-hit.

Meanwhile, Manvir’s goal was also a self-made one as he took the ball from Hitesh Sharma’s mix-control to weave past the Hyderabad FC defense. A deflection of Odei Onaindia was fortunate but Manvir did superbly to come up with the goal. It wouldn’t be an overstatement to say that Manvir is possibly the best Indian striker currently.