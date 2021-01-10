ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

Fans will witness a fierce battle between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC on Monday when the top two teams in the league face each other in the Indian Super League (ISL).

ATK Mohun Bagan currently sit second on the table. The Mariners have been playing exactly how everyone expected them to, and have 20 points from 9 matches. Antonio Lopez Habas' side is undefeated in the last five matches and will look to extend the momentum.

ATK Mohun Bagan are known for sitting back throughout the match and hurting their opponents on the counter-attack. Statistically, they have the best defense in the league. With Sandesh Jhingan and Tiri at the back, the Mariners have conceded just 3 goals in this ISL. Having a tight defense will be the key for Habas' team when it faces a dangerous Mumbai City FC.

Mumbai City FC sit at the top of the table currently. They are two points ahead of ATK Mohun Bagan, and a win will take them 5 points clear of their opponents. After the takeover by City Football Group, there has been a change of fortunes for the Islanders.

Sergio Lobera has put together a strong team that can challenge for the title. Mumbai City have amassed 22 points from 9 matches, suffering just one loss so far.

Lobera's teams are known to play a beautiful brand of football, and the Islanders are doing the same. With players like Ahmed Jahouh, Hugo Boumous, and Adam le Fondre, Mumbai City FC have scored 16 goals in nine matches — the most in this season of ISL.

Bipin's strike 🆚 Bengaluru FC was built over a staggering 2️⃣5️⃣ passes, with all 1️⃣1️⃣ players touching the ball in the build up! 🤯



Beautiful football, the Sergio Lobera way! 👏#BFCMCFC #AamchiCity 🔵 pic.twitter.com/WFTZuPOb1U — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) January 8, 2021

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC - Head-to-head

This will be the first time ATK Mohun Bagan will play against Mumbai City FC. The latter clashed with the erstwhile ATK on 14 occasions till last season. The two teams have five wins each. Four matches ended in a draw.

Bartholomew Ogbeche(R) battling for the ball (Courtesy-ISL)

Top 3 goalscorers from the current season

Roy Krishna is the leading goal-scorer for ATK Mohun Bagan with 6 goals. Manvir Singh has 2 goals to his name, with David Williams chipping in with 1 goal. Apart from these three, no other player has scored yet for the Mariners.

Roy Krishna has scored 6 goals this season (Courtesy-ISL)

For Mumbai City FC, Adam le Fondre has contributed the most goals. His tally of 6 goals is followed by 3 from the experienced campaigner, Bartholomew Ogbeche. Hernan Santana is the third-highest goalscorer with 2 goals.

Clean sheets from the current season

ATK Mohun Bagan - 7

Mumbai City FC - 5