ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC prediction - Who will win today's match?

The eleventh matchday of the ISL 2020-21 will pit the top two sides, ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC against each other. The thrilling clash will take place at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao.

ATK Mohun Bagan Preview

ATK Mohun Bagan come into this encounter with a five-game unbeaten streak. Head coach Antonio Habas' side has recovered in impressive fashion after its loss against Jamshedpur FC.

ATK Mohun Bagan have looked in fine touch in all the departments so far. The defense has notched up four clean sheets in a row, taking their overall tally to seven for the season.

Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh, and David Williams have worked well in tandem in the Mariners' attack.

Mumbai City FC Preview

Mumbai City FC are the current league leaders of ISL 2020-21. They have notched up 22 points from nine matches in a fantastic display so far. The Islanders have won seven matches, and have drawn and lost just once each.

Sergio Lobera's side has been one of the most productive sides in the league with a talented midfield at its disposal. Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, and Hugo Boumous are the key creators in the middle of the park for the Islanders.

Adam le Fondre and Bartholomew Ogbeche have been used in rotation by Lobera in the attack. The coach will bank on his side to carry on its positive momentum in the upcoming clash.

Monday Blues? It's a Blue Monday! 💙#TheIslanders are up for a titanic clash against ATK Mohun Bagan! 💥#ATKMBMCFC #AamchiCity 🔵 pic.twitter.com/WzOhZSeoKL — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) January 9, 2021

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC Prediction

Mumbai City FC's Hugo Boumous (L) and Adam le Fondre are key players for the Islanders (Courtesy - ISL)

ATK Mohun Bagan will face the Mumbai City FC side for the first time in the history of the ISL. The Islanders had faced off against the erstwhile ATK on 14 occasions over six seasons. The two teams had won five times each, whereas four matches ended in a draw.

Both the teams have lethal strikers in their ranks in the form of Roy Krishna and Adam le Fondre. The first half of the ISL 2020-21 season will come to an end with a thrilling encounter that has the potential for a goal-fest.

It is difficult to call this match but Mumbai should be given a slight edge due to the sheer consistency they have shown all season.

Prediction: ATK Mohun Bagan 2 - 3 Mumbai City FC