ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC - 4 things we learned

Match No. 46 of the Indian Super League 2020-21 (ISL) saw ATKMB beat NorthEast United FC 2-0 at the Fatorda Stadium.

ATKMB looked to win the game and regain their top spot in the table. NorthEast United FC, meanwhile, wanted the win to move into the top four.

The first half was a close affair with both the teams fighting it out in the midfield. ATK Mohun Bagan scored twice from corners early in the second half to take a two-goal lead. Roy Krishna scored the first goal for ATK Mohun Bagan while the second one was Benjamin Lambot's own goal.

On that note, let us take a look at four things we learned today.

#4 Experiments hurt NorthEast United FC

NorthEast United FC haven't played the same set of players in two consecutive games this season. Gerard Nus has always experimented with his playing eleven, and this has started taking a toll on the team. Today, Gerard Nus replaced Gurjinder Kumar with Provat Lakra. This move proved to be disastrous as Prabir Das had the better of Lakra throughout the game.

The forward line for NorthEast United had three players who hadn't played together in a game yet. This was another factor that led to NorthEast United losing the game.

#3 Roy Krishna keeps getting the goals

Roy Krishna is the ace in the pack for Antonio Habas. The Fijian striker has been a goal-scoring machine in the ISL. He was the main reason ATK won the title last season. The Fijian striker has picked up from where he left off and has scored six out of ATKMB's 10 goals this season.

The goal Roy Krishna scored today, had class written all over it. The way he followed the ball and pushed it in with a diving header was a testament to the fact that he is one of the best strikers in the league.

#2 Lack of goal-scoring options hamper NorthEast United FC

Appiah (L) was missed by NorthEast United FC today (Image courtesy: ISL)

The top goal scorer for NorthEast United FC this season has been Kwesi Appiah. The Ghanaian striker had a freak injury during practice which will keep him out for quite some time. Missing Appiah meant that Gerard Nus had just one proper foreign striker to play. Idrissa Sylla hasn't been able to live up to the expectations so far this season.

NorthEast United have created their fair share of chances, but the lack of finishing has hampered their game throughout the season. Today, NorthEast United had a few good chances, but they could not capitalize on them.

#1 ATK Mohun Bagan continue to sparkle in the second half

ATK Mohun Bagan have scored just once in the first half in this season of ISL. Apart from that, all their goals have come in the second half. Antonio Habas likes to measure his opponents in the first half and play accordingly in the second half.

ATKMB are also a solid defensive team and like to make sure they are compact at the back before they venture forward. Their defensive stability comes from the two big center-backs, Tiri and Sandesh Jhingan, who have combined well.

ATK Mohun Bagan keep hurting their opponents in the second half as they gradually change gears in attack depending on the occasion. With such defensive stability and the ability to hit teams in the second half, Antonio Habas looks to be a top contender to retain his ISL title.