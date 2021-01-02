ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

High-flying ATK Mohun Bagan face NorthEast United FC on Sunday in the Indian Super League (ISL).

ATK Mohun Bagan have positioned themselves in the top two of the table. The Mariners are living up to the expectations, having collected 17 points from 8 matches. With just one loss this season, they are dangerous for any of their opposition teams.

ATK Mohun Bagan have conceded just three goals in this ISL — the joint-least this season along with Mumbai City FC. With stalwarts like Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, and Roy Krishna in their ranks, the team will fancy their chances against an inconsistent NorthEast United FC.

NorthEast United FC started the season brilliantly. They defeated Mumbai City FC and remained unbeaten for the first six matches.

Even though the Highlanders have lost just one match in this ISL, they sit sixth on the table. The reason behind this is the high number of draws played out by the team. Out of 8 matches, Gerard Nus' side has shared points with their opponents 5 times.

They have failed to win in the last four matches, which might start to worry the gaffer. If NorthEast United FC wish to make it to the top four for the second time ever in the ISL, Nus will have to chalk out a plan and start getting three points.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC - All you need to know

After the merger of ATK and Mohun Bagan, it will be the first time ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United FC will face each other.

NorthEast United FC's Khassa Camara (L) battling it out with Bartholomew Ogbeche (Courtesy-ISL)

Top 3 goalscorers from the current season

For the Mariners, it is not a surprise that Roy Krishna is their top-scorer in this ISL. With 5 goals, the Fijian is the leading figure in the team. Following him on the chart is Manvir Singh with 2 goals and David Williams with 1 goal.

Roy Krishna has scored 5 goals this season (Courtesy-ISL)

Goal-scoring has been a problem for NorthEast United FC this season. Kwesi Appiah (3), Idrissa Sylla (2), and Luis Machado (2) are the top three scorers for the Highlanders.

Clean sheets from the current season

ATK Mohun Bagan - 6

NorthEast United FC - 3