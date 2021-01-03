ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC prediction, preview, team news and more

ATK Mohun Bagan will look to get back their top position in the Indian Super League (ISL) table when they host NorthEast United FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

The Mariners have been on a tremendous run in ISL 2020-21 so far. Antonio Lopez Habas' side looks well set to challenge for the AFC Champions League 2022 qualification. They have been a disciplined side with exemplary levels of match fitness and team cohesion. With 5 wins under their belt, this could well be yet another title-winning campaign for Antonio Lopez Habas.

NorthEast United FC have been intelligent when it comes to utilising their resources. Gerard Nus has taken the league by surprise with a pragmatic and intelligent tactical approach. They have lost just one game, drawn on five occasions, and eked out two wins to be currently 6th in the standings. The Highlanders can enter the top four with a win over ATK Mohun Bagan.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC head-to-head

ATK Mohun Bagan are a merged entity representing the erstwhile ISL side ATKFC and Kolkata giants, Mohun Bagan. Although ATK Mohun Bagan as a club will face NorthEast United for the very first time, the Highlanders have faced ATKFC on 12 occasions before. ATKFC won 7 of those meetings while the Highlanders only managed to win thrice. Two games ended in a draw.

ATK Mohun Bagan form guide: L-D-W-W-D

NorthEast United FC form guide: W-D-D-L-D

NorthEast United FC will miss the services of Kwesi Appiah (L). (Image: ISL)

ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC team news

Advertisement

ATK Mohun Bagan's Javier Hernandez has started his drill sessions but is yet to regain match fitness. Michael Soosairaj has been ruled out of the league which forced the Mariners to bring Nongdamba Naorem on loan from Kerala Blasters FC.

However, the Mariners then found out that Naorem had an underlying Grade 3 tear of the Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL). The injury has prompted the Mariners to reject the transfer of Subha Ghosh in the AIFF Centralised Registration System (CRS).

NorthEast United FC will miss the services of Kwesi Appiah as he is yet to recover from his injury. His absence will prompt Gerard Nus to field Idrissa Sylla upfront.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC predicted XIs

ATK Mohun Bagan

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Sandesh Jhingan (C), Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Carl McHugh, Edu Garcia, Pronay Halder, Manvir Singh, David Williams, Roy Krishna.

NorthEast United FC

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gurmeet (GK), Gurjinder Kumar, Ashutosh Mehta, Dylan Fox, Benjamin Lambot (C), Federico Gallego, Lalrempuia Fanai, Lalengmawia, Idrissa Sylla, Luis Machado, Britto PM.

Advertisement

ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC prediction

The second-placed Mariners have been defensively disciplined throughout the season. However, Antonio Lopez Habas' defensive approach has witnessed a fall in the scoring frequency of the Mariners.

Gerard Nus' NorthEast United FC have been one of the most improved sides in the ISL and they are also defensively sound. However, the quality of the ATK Mohun Bagan FC side makes the fixture a difficult one for NorthEast United FC.

Prediction: ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 NorthEast United FC