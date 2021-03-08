ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC  prediction, preview, team news, and more

ATK Mohun Bagan FC and NorthEast United FC will clash in the second leg of the second ISL 2020-21 semi-final on Tuesday. With the two locked at 1-1 after the first leg, the decider for the ISL final berth will take place at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao.

NorthEast United FC managed to claw back in stoppage time in the first leg through Idrissa Sylla. Earlier in the match, David Williams' smart strike had given ATK Mohun Bagan FC the lead.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs NorthEast United FC: Head to Head

ATK Mohun Bagan FC and NorthEast United FC have faced off against each other on three occasions so far, with all of them being in the current season. In the ISL league phase, the Mariners clinched a 2-0 victory whereas the Highlanders bounced back with a 2-1 win in the reverse clash. Their third meeting was their face-off in the first leg of the second semi-final.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC Form Guide: W-W-W-D-D

NorthEast United FC Form Guide: W-D-W-W-D

ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs NorthEast United FC Team News

ATK Mohun Bagan FC

Head coach Antonio Habas Lopez will likely be without his talismanic defender Sandesh Jhingan, who missed the first leg of the semi-final. Jhingan suffered a muscle strain in the final ISL league clash against Mumbai City FC.

David Williams was on target for the Mariners in the first leg and will take his place alongside Roy Krishna in the attack.

NorthEast United FC

With Deshorn Brown missing the first leg due to fitness issues, Idrissa Sylla looks set for a start in the second leg. Federico Gallego and Luis Machado will be the key men in the attacking unit. The Highlanders have no major injury or suspension concerns coming into this match.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs NorthEast United FC Predicted XIs

ATK Mohun Bagan FC (3-5-2)

Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Tiri (C), Carl McHugh, Pronay Halder, Lenny Rodrigues, Manvir Singh, Marcelo Pereira, David Williams, Roy Krishna.

NorthEast United FC (4-4-2)

Subhasish Roy (GK) (C), Gurjinder Kumar, Dylan Fox, Benjamin Lambot, Nim Dorjee, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Federico Gallego, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Luis Machado, Idrissa Sylla.

With no victor last time out, the Highlanders will clash against the Mariners yet again to determine the 2nd finalist for #HeroISL Season 7 💪🏻#ATKMBNEU #StrongerAsOne pic.twitter.com/b65PvT9mu4 — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) March 8, 2021

NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC Prediction

Luis Machado is an impactful player in the NorthEast United FC attack (Courtesy - ISL)

Both sides were tactical in their approach and took time to get going in the first leg. Roy Krishna was a force in the ATK Mohun Bagan FC attack and set up the first goal for David Williams.

The Highlanders kept attacking the opposition goal and were rewarded for their patience when Idrissa Sylla headed in Luis Machado's cross.

With both sides knowing what is at stake, the intensity will be high on the pitch at the Fatorda Stadium. That said, ATK Mohun Bagan have shown more resolve and consistency throughout the league phase and are likely to clinch a narrow win.

Prediction: ATK Mohun Bagan FC 1 - 0 NorthEast United FC