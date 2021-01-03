ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC prediction - Who will win today's match?

The weekend action in the ISL will witness ATK Mohun Bagan taking on NorthEast United FC. The Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa will play host to the second match of the doubleheader Sunday.

ATK Mohun Bagan Preview

Head coach Antonio Lopez Habas will hope that his side is able to continue its winning momentum in its ISL 2020-21 campaign. The Mariners have won two of their last four matches and are placed on top of the ISL standings.

ATK Mohun Bagan have garnered 17 points in the competition and have established themselves as one of the top playoff contenders. They have a stellar defensive unit consisting of experienced ISL campaigners, Tiri and Sandesh Jhingan, with Arindam Bhattacharya between the sticks.

NorthEast United FC Preview

NorthEast United FC come into this encounter on the back of a 2-2 draw with Odisha FC. With a break of around 10 days, they will be fresh and raring to go into the clash against ATK Mohun Bagan.

NorthEast United FC have drawn three matches and lost one since their last ISL win over SC East Bengal. Spanish head coach Gerard Nus will hope that his side is able to overcome a slight dip in form.

The Highlanders are placed at the sixth spot in the ISL standings, with 11 points from eight matches. They have won two, drawn five, and lost once in their ISL campaign and will hope for better consistency going ahead in the competition.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC Prediction

Luis Machado (R) will be a key component of the Highlanders' attacking line (Courtesy - ISL)

ATK Mohun Bagan will face off against NorthEast United FC for the first time as a merged entity. As the erstwhile ATK, they had taken on the Highlanders on twelve occasions.

The Kolkata side won seven of those, while NorthEast United FC clinched three victories. Two matches ended in a draw.

ATK Mohun Bagan are on a four-match unbeaten streak in the ISL and will be keen to stay on top. NorthEast United FC are on an inconsistent run with three draws in their four previous matches.

With a strong attack and midfield line-up, ATK Mohun Bagan have an advantage going into the encounter on Sunday.

Prediction: ATK Mohun Bagan 2 - 1 NorthEast United FC