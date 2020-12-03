ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC Prediction - Who will win today's ISL 2020 match?

The midweek footballing action continues at the Indian Super League (ISL) as ATK Mohun Bagan are set to take on Odisha FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. The matches are being conducted behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 situation in the nation.

ATK Mohun Bagan Preview

ATK Mohun Bagan are in high spirits after racking up two wins on the trot with their latest victory coming against fierce rivals SC East Bengal. ATKMB's striker Roy Krishna has been in sparkling form having scored two goals in two matches.

The ATK Mohun Bagan defense has kept two clean sheets in a row with the experienced campaigners Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri and Pritam Kotal operating as a three-man backline. The midfielders Javi Hernandez and Carl McHugh have been marshaling the play from the middle of the pitch.

The head coach Antonio Habas has a lot of options in his midfield with the likes of Edu Garcia, Jayesh Rane, Subhashish Bose, Prabir Das to ramp up the creativity behind the attack.

Odisha FC Preview

Odisha FC haven't yet registered a win so far in the competition. After starting out with a loss against Hyderabad FC in their ISL 2020-21 opener, they drew 2-2 against Jamshedpur FC. Their confidence will be boosted after mounting a two-goal comeback against the Red Miners.

Striker Diego Mauricio was on target on two occasions in the last fifteen minutes of the match as they clinched their first point of the ISL season. The midfield duo of Marcelinho and Nandha Kumar Sekar have been the creative outlets for the Odisha FC side in both of their matches.

Advertisement

Head coach Stuart Baxter will be hoping his key striker Manuel Onwu is also able to hit his strides going into the clash against ATK Mohun Bagan. The defense will also be aiming to step up having conceded thrice in two matches.

A few snapshots from our final training session ahead of our clash against ATK Mohun Bagan. 💪🔥#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/TVNMe8KoQU — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) December 2, 2020

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC Prediction

ATK Mohun Bagan have a chance to win three matches in a row (Courtesy - ISL)

This is ATK Mohun Bagan's first season in the ISL and they will be facing off against Odisha FC at the Fatorda for the first time.

Advertisement

ATK Mohun Bagan are on a roll with the two wins but Odisha FC will take heart from their performance against Jamshedpur FC. This sets up an interesting clash for Indian football fans.

Prediction: ATK Mohun Bagan 2 - 1 Odisha FC