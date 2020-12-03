ISL 2020-21: Broadcasters report growth in viewership in the first week of the new season

The Star Sports Network, the official broadcasters of the 2020/21 edition of Indian Super League (ISL) have reported a 16 percent increase in viewership from the previous season in the first week of this year's season.

The jump in viewership comes with most fans forced to watch their favorite team's matches on the television as opposed to watching from the stands.

The ISL has turned a corner with SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan having made their much-anticipated debuts in the league. The Kolkata Derby played on the 27th of November saw a massive jump in viewership, almost 10 times the viewership that most of the other games have gotten so far.

Sanjog Gupta, the head of the sports division stated that the viewing experience of the tournament has been enhanced for fans on the back of a successful Indian Premier League.

“We are thrilled to deliver a blockbuster opening week of the ISL 2020-21 season. After a successful Dream11 IPL 2020, we emphasized an enhanced viewing experience for football fans by stressing product innovations, improved story-telling, and fan engagement," said Sanjog Gupta of Star India.

Gupta also feels that the ISL might result in other sporting events taking place in India.

"We hope to maintain the momentum and build on the gains in viewership in Week 1. ISL 2020-21 has also set the precedent for other sporting events to resume in India by following the highest safety standards," added Gupta.

The 2020-21 edition of the ISL is broadcast in 83 countries

Currently, the Indian Super League is broadcast in 83 countries in seven different languages. The tournament is also broadcast on digital platforms, with an option for fans to watch the matches on Disney+Hotsar, Hotstar VIP, and Jio TV.

The quality of football has been improving with every passing game over the last week. Although it took a while for players to find their footing in the initial matches this season, the likes of Mumbai City FC, FC Goa, and NorthEast United FC look to be finding some form.