ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

Seventh-placed Chennaiyin FC are set to lock horns with second-placed ATK Mohun Bagan at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, in Match No. 42 of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Chennaiyin FC missed the opportunity to climb up the points table in their last match against SC East Bengal. They squandered their lead twice in the Boxing Day tie to draw 2-2 with the Red and Gold brigade.

ATK Mohun Bagan, meanwhile, come into this game with a lot of confidence after beating Bengaluru FC 1-0.

A highly-anticipated clash against ATK Mohun Bagan awaits in Bambolim tomorrow!



📰 Read the match preview 👉🏻 https://t.co/rhNxYWr4Xk#AllInForChennaiyin #CFCATKMB — Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) December 28, 2020

The Marina Machan’s defence was shabby in their last match and needs to step up against a strong attack.

In terms of team news, Chennaiyin FC coach Csaba Laszlo will be boosted by the return of right-back Reagan Singh. He missed the last game due to a suspension. Esmael Goncalves is likely to be fit after having missed three games due to an injury.

ATK Mohun Bagan do not have any new injury concerns for tomorrow’s game.

Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC - All you need to know

Chennaiyin FC will go head to head with ATK Mohun Bagan for the first time in the ISL.

However, Chennaiyin FC have squared off against the erstwhile ATK 15 times in the ISL previously. Chennaiyin FC have won four, while ATK have won seven. The remaining four ties ended in draws.

The last time the two sides met, ATK beat Chennaiyin 3-1 to lift the ISL Season 6 trophy.

Top goal scorers from the current season

Chennaiyin FC – Rahim Ali (2)

ATK Mohun Bagan – Roy Krishna (5)

Clean sheets from the current season

Chennaiyin FC – Vishal Kaith (2)

ATK Mohun Bagan – Arindam Bhattacharja (5)

