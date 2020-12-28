ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan prediction, preview, team news and more

Chennaiyin FC face a tough challenge when they take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Tuesday.

Chennaiyin FC could possibly face the problem of tired legs as they play the Mariners. The Marina Machans played against SC East Bengal on Saturday when the ISL action resumed after the Christmas break. Csaba Laszlo and his men were left wanting for more after they squandered their lead against SC East Bengal twice.

With nine points from seven matches, Chennaiyin have a shot at entering the top four with a win. However, this task will not be easy as ATK Mohun Bagan have been in top form.

ATK Mohun Bagan are living up to the expectations as they are shoulder-to-shoulder with Mumbai City FC in the ISL points table. They are just behind the Islanders on goal-difference and have shown why they are one of the strongest teams this season.

They have lost only one match out of seven and could potentially keep it this way after their clash against Chennaiyin FC. ATK Mohun Bagan's defence is a major obstacle for the opposition attack. Having conceded just three goals in ISL 2020-21, Sandesh Jhingan and Co. have shown their strength convincingly.

Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan head-to-head

This is the first time Chennaiyin FC will face ATK Mohun Bagan after ATK merged with Mohun Bagan.

Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Team News

For ATK Mohun Bagan, the return of David Williams from injury in their last match was welcome news. They head into this fixture with no new injury or suspensions, something Antonio Habas will be pleased with.

Chennaiyin FC will be boosted by the return of Esmael Goncalves or Isma. The lack of finishing has cost Chennaiyin dearly this ISL and Isma's presence will certainly help the team in that area. Reagan Singh will return to action as well after his suspension.

Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted XIs

Chennaiyin FC (4-2-3-1): Vishal Kaith, Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Deepak Tangri, Anirudh Thapa, Isma, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahim Ali

ATK Mohun Bagan (5-3-2): Arindam Bhattacharjee, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Edu Garcia, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna, David Williams

Roy Krishna will be crucial for ATK Mohun Bagan (Courtesy-ISL)

Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Prediction

Considering ATK Mohun Bagan's stellar form this season and how Chennaiyin FC have underperformed, the former can take home all three points.

Prediction: Chennaiyin FC 1-2 ATK Mohun Bagan