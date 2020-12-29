ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan prediction - Who will win today's ISL 2020 match?

The action in the ninth game-week continues in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 as Chennaiyin FC are set to take on ATK Mohun Bagan. The match will be held at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

Chennaiyin FC Preview

Head coach Csaba Laszlo will be pleased with his side's performances over the last few matches in the ISL. The Marina Machans defeated FC Goa and drew with NorthEast United FC and SC East Bengal in their last three ISL encounters.

The return of their midfield maestro Anirudh Thapa has boosted the team's creative play. Along with Brazilian midfielder Rafael Crivellaro, Thapa is a key component in the Chennaiyin FC side.

Laszlo will have the full-back Reagan Singh back in contention for a starting spot after the latter served his one-game suspension. Singh had picked up four yellow cards in the competition over six matches.

With two wins, two losses, and three draws in seven matches, Chennaiyin FC are placed seventh in the ISL standings.

A highly-anticipated clash against ATK Mohun Bagan awaits in Bambolim tomorrow! 💫



📰 Read the match preview 👉🏻 https://t.co/rhNxYWr4Xk#AllInForChennaiyin #CFCATKMB — Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) December 28, 2020

ATK Mohun Bagan Preview

ATK Mohun Bagan have been one of the most consistent sides in ISL 2020-21. The Mariners have won five out of their seven matches and lost just once in the competition so far.

With a sturdy defensive line-up of Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Pritam Kotal, and Subhashish Bose, ATKMB have garnered five clean sheets. Irishman Carl McHugh has been a solid presence in the midfield, operating between the attack and the defence.

ATK Mohun Bagan also possess one of the fieriest attacks in the league in the form of Roy Krishna, David Williams, and Manvir Singh. All the three strikers have been amongst goals, with Krishna leading the way.

Our strike force is working hard! 💪

How many more can they add to their tally? 👀🧐#ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #Mariners #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/Ec11AKhrbA — ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) December 27, 2020

Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Prediction

Chennaiyin FC's Rafael Crivellaro is a crucial player in their midfield (Courtesy - ISL)

ATK Mohun Bagan will face Chennaiyin FC for the first time in the ISL as a newly-merged entity.

Previously, the erstwhile ATK enjoyed a 7-4 head-to-head advantage over the Chennaiyin FC side. Four of their matches had ended with the two sides sharing the points.

Chennaiyin FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will be confident coming into the encounter after a string of positive results in recent times. However, with a stronger defence and attack, ATK Mohun Bagan will have the advantage in this match.

Prediction: Chennaiyin FC 1-2 ATK Mohun Bagan