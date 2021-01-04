ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

Chennaiyin FC will look to inch closer to a play-offs spot with a win over Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Monday. Chennaiyin FC are currently placed 7th in the standings while Hyderabad FC are 8th.

Chennaiyin FC started their ISL 2020-21 campaign in a lacklustre fashion. After winning the opening fixture over Jamshedpur FC, the Marina Machans remained winless in their next four fixtures. They then won their second game of the season with a 2-1 scoreline against FC Goa. Csaba Laszlo's side comes into this game on the back of a goalless draw with ATK Mohun Bagan FC.

Hyderabad FC drew thrice and won two games in their initial five fixtures, despite losing out key players due to injuries. The young Hyderabad FC squad seems to have lost steam since then as it has now lost three games in a row.

Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC: Head-to-head Results

Chennaiyin FC will face Hyderabad FC for the third time in their club history. The two-time ISL champions have won both their previous games against Hyderabad FC.

Scoreline in their two games so far

Chennaiyin FC 2-1 Hyderabad FC (25 November 2019)

Hyderabad FC 1-3 Chennaiyin FC (10 January 2020)

Advertisement

Top scorers from the current season

Aridane Santana is the leading goal-scorer for Hyderabad FC. (Image: ISL)

Chennaiyin FC - Rahim Ali (2); Esmael Goncalves, Rafael Crivellaro, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, and Jakub Sylvestr have scored 1 goal each.

Hyderabad FC - Aridane Santana (5), Halicharan Narzary (1), Joao Victor (1)

Clean sheets from the current season

Chennaiyin FC - Vishal Kaith (3)

Hyderabad FC - Subrata Pal (2)

✍️ Hyderabad FC aim to start the new year with a positive result when they take on Chennaiyin FC on Monday.#CFCHFC #LetsFootball #HarKadamNayaDum #HydKeHainHum #HyderabadFC 🟡⚫



Read our in-depth preview 👇https://t.co/hZoWuGnYoR — Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) January 3, 2021

Advertisement

More Stats and Numbers from the current season

Most Saves - Vishal Kaith (CFC): 19, Subrata Pal (HFC): 13

Most Passes - Rafael Crivellaro (CFC): 318, Akash Mishra (HFC): 348

Most Interceptions - Anirudh Thapa (CFC): 20, Asish Rai (HFC): 23

Most Tackles - Jakub Sylvestr (CFC): 29, Akash Mishra (HFC): 33

Most Touches - Eli Sabia (CFC): 379, Asish Rai (HFC): 522

Most Shots - Jakub Sylvestr (CFC): 21, Aridane Santana (HFC): 24