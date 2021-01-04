ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

Chennaiyin FC will look to inch closer to a play-offs spot with a win over Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Monday. Chennaiyin FC are currently placed 7th in the standings while Hyderabad FC are 8th.
Chennaiyin FC started their ISL 2020-21 campaign in a lacklustre fashion. After winning the opening fixture over Jamshedpur FC, the Marina Machans remained winless in their next four fixtures. They then won their second game of the season with a 2-1 scoreline against FC Goa. Csaba Laszlo's side comes into this game on the back of a goalless draw with ATK Mohun Bagan FC.
Hyderabad FC drew thrice and won two games in their initial five fixtures, despite losing out key players due to injuries. The young Hyderabad FC squad seems to have lost steam since then as it has now lost three games in a row.
Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC: Head-to-head Results
Chennaiyin FC will face Hyderabad FC for the third time in their club history. The two-time ISL champions have won both their previous games against Hyderabad FC.
Scoreline in their two games so far
Chennaiyin FC 2-1 Hyderabad FC (25 November 2019)
Hyderabad FC 1-3 Chennaiyin FC (10 January 2020)
Top scorers from the current season
Chennaiyin FC - Rahim Ali (2); Esmael Goncalves, Rafael Crivellaro, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, and Jakub Sylvestr have scored 1 goal each.
Hyderabad FC - Aridane Santana (5), Halicharan Narzary (1), Joao Victor (1)
Clean sheets from the current season
Chennaiyin FC - Vishal Kaith (3)
Hyderabad FC - Subrata Pal (2)
More Stats and Numbers from the current season
Most Saves - Vishal Kaith (CFC): 19, Subrata Pal (HFC): 13
Most Passes - Rafael Crivellaro (CFC): 318, Akash Mishra (HFC): 348
Most Interceptions - Anirudh Thapa (CFC): 20, Asish Rai (HFC): 23
Most Tackles - Jakub Sylvestr (CFC): 29, Akash Mishra (HFC): 33
Most Touches - Eli Sabia (CFC): 379, Asish Rai (HFC): 522
Most Shots - Jakub Sylvestr (CFC): 21, Aridane Santana (HFC): 24Published 04 Jan 2021, 00:53 IST