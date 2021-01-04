ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC prediction - Who will win today's match?

The tenth game-week of the ISL brings forth an exciting clash as Chennaiyin FC face off against Hyderabad FC, at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

Chennaiyin FC Preview

Chennaiyin FC are currently on a four-match unbeaten streak in their ISL campaign after a slow start. After a loss against Mumbai City FC, they have beaten FC Goa and drawn three matches.

The Marina Machans are placed seventh in the ISL standings, with 10 points from eight matches. A win over the Nizams will propel them higher on the points table and keep them in contention for the ISL play-offs.

Head coach Csaba Laszlo is still optimistic about the availability of Esmael Goncalves, who is recovering from a thigh muscle strain. Rahim Ali has done well in the recent few ISL matches and will likely hold his place in the starting line-up.

Hyderabad FC Preview

Hyderabad FC come into this encounter against Chennaiyin FC on the back of three consecutive losses. After their win over SC East Bengal, they lost against Mumbai City FC, Kerala Blasters FC, and FC Goa.

Head coach Manuel Marquez Roca's team has suffered a loss in form after starting off with five unbeaten matches. The Nizams will hope for a revival when they start off 2021 against Chennaiyin FC.

Joel Chianese has returned after his absence due to injury and will boost the team's attacking prospects. The Hyderabad FC side is heavily reliant on Spanish striker Aridane Santana for its goals. The Nizams will hope for some attacking contributions from their midfielders as well.

Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC Prediction

Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC clashed on a couple of occasions in the last season of the ISL. Both the matches ended with Chennaiyin FC winning against the Nizams.

Chennaiyin FC have been on a fine run in the ISL recently and will aim to carry on the momentum. Hyderabad FC have a good bunch of talented Indian players in their squad and will be determined to turn their fortunes around. With the presence of the dangerous Aridane Santana in their attack, they are always a threat against any ISL side.

Prediction: Chennaiyin FC 1 - 1 Hyderabad FC