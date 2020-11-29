ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Prediction - Who will win today's ISL 2020 match?

The seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL) throws up an exciting clash this weekend as two-time champions Chennaiyin FC take on Kerala Blasters FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

Both the teams have undergone a host of changes coming into the new season of the ISL. However, they have had very contrasting starts to their season. Chennaiyin FC began with a 2-1 win over Jamshedpur FC in their opening fixture of the ISL 2020-21 season. However, Kerala Blasters FC are yet to register a victory in this season's competition having lost to ATK Mohun Bagan and drawn their match with NorthEast United FC.

Chennaiyin FC Preview

Chennaiyin FC made the most of their chances in their ISL opener against Jamshedpur FC in what was a hotly-contested tie, providing great entertainment value for Indian football fans.

Chennaiyin medio Anirudh Thapa became the first Indian goal-scorer in this season's ISL when he netted a delightful effort in the 52nd second of the match. The lead was doubled when their overseas recruit Esmael Goncalves was on target from the penalty spot. Despite Jamshedpur FC pulling back one goal through former Chennaiyin FC striker Nerijus Valskis, the Marina Machans held on to their lead and sealed the three points.

Exciting clash with @KeralaBlasters awaits as we aim to make it two wins in a row 💥



It's time for the match preview: https://t.co/Qhx1PHeKQS#CFCKBFC #AllInForChennaiyin — Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) November 28, 2020

Kerala Blasters FC Preview

Kerala Blasters FC head coach Kibu Vicuna will hope his side are motivated to get their first win after a stuttering start to their ISL season so far. After losing to ATK Mohun Bagan by a solitary goal, they gave away a two-goal lead against NorthEast United FC. After leading 2-0 in the match, the Blasters let the advantage slip and allowed the Highlanders to come back into the game.

Advertisement

Some positives from their clash against NorthEast United FC were the return of Nishu Kumar to the line-up and Gary Hooper getting his first ISL goal. Sergio Cidoncha was a workhorse in the midfield alongside the youngster Rohit Kumar who supported him well. The Kerala wing-backs Nishu Kumar and Jessel Carneiro showed a lot of promise with their attacking as well as the way they tracked back to defend.

The Blasters will have to play their hearts out to tackle the intensity and physicality of the Chennaiyin FC side. Albino Gomes in the goal is in for a busy outing and will aim to be at his best between the sticks.

No days off! 🏋️



We're back in action 𝙩𝙤𝙢𝙤𝙧𝙧𝙤𝙬 😍#CFCKBFC #YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/n550YAJgUy — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) November 28, 2020

Advertisement

ISL 2020-21: CFC vs KBFC Match Prediction

Chennaiyin FC' Anirudh Thapa will be key for their chances (Courtesy - ISL)

The two sides have faced each other on 14 occasions over the past six seasons of the ISL. The former champions Chennaiyin FC enjoy the head-to-head advantage with six wins whereas the Kerala Blasters have won on three occasions. A total of five matches between these two teams have ended in drawn results.

The stage is set for an exciting encounter as both the teams aim to keep their ISL campaign on track early on in the season.

Prediction: Chennaiyin FC 2 - 1 Kerala Blasters FC